Full FDA Approval Of The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is “Imminent”

On Friday, a senior government official stated that full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by the US Food and Drug Administration is “imminent,” but that no specific date has been set. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration is working on approving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, according to a story in The New York Times, which cited unnamed sources.

According to the Times, the review process could take longer than expected due to the amount of documentation and agreements with the corporation that must be completed. It would be the first Covid vaccination to progress from emergency use authorization to full FDA approval as a result of this decision. According to CNBC, the FDA declined to comment on the Times allegation. In an interview with the Associated Press on August 8, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s senior medical advisor, expressed anticipation that vaccines will begin to receive full approval “within the month of August” and that complete approval would lead to more employers and schools mandating vaccines.

Organizations in the United States have tightened vaccination policies for employees as the number of Covid cases has increased across the country in recent weeks. Some companies cited complete FDA approval as a factor in their decision-making process. People who are cautious about being vaccinated before the FDA gives its final permission may find it easier to persuade themselves if the FDA gives its final approval.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 203 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech are already administered countrywide, vaccinating more than 91 million people in the United States. Following the FDA’s emergency use authorization for the two-dose vaccination in December, Pfizer and BioNTech began seeking a biologics license for the vaccine in May of this year. The Food and Drug Administration has set a six-month deadline for approving high-priority medications.

If the vaccine is legally approved, Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine will continue to be accessible on the market after the pandemic has ended, and the businesses would be permitted to offer the vaccine directly to customers. According to a previous report by CNBC, pharmaceutical companies with a EUA are forbidden from publicly advertising their vaccinations. Following the submission of clinical trial data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on August 16, the businesses stated that they had begun the approval process for the booster dose for fully vaccinated patients.

High-ranking health officials from organizations including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House, the Food and Drug Administration, and the World Health Organization said in a statement Wednesday that the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines diminishes over time, particularly for those with compromised immune systems. They stated that the United States would begin providing booster doses to the general public in September.

The decision, according to a source familiar with the proposal, will be made early next week, and a Biden administration official stated that clearance of the two-dose vaccine “might happen as soon as Monday.” According to people familiar with the agency’s planning, a report published Friday afternoon in the New York Times stated that the Food and Drug Administration was aiming to approve the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer has been made available to the public under an FDA emergency use authorization. It is predicted that full clearance will pave the way for new vaccine mandates and an increase in vaccination uptake among those who are vaccine apprehensive.

