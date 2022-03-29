The full set of veneers cost Turkey depends on several factors. The material used, your general oral condition, the number of veneer teeth, and your cosmetic dentist’s expertise and experience affect the cost.

Because your appearance matters, fixing your teeth with veneers goes a long way in making you look good. A significant drawback for people getting veneers is the cost. Fortunately, getting veneers in Turkey comes at a much lower price. What’s more? You get to enjoy quality medical services from the best dentists in Europe.

Kindly read further to find out why veneers are cheaper in Turkey and the cost for a full set.

Are Veneers Expensive?

veneers are a less expensive procedure however they need time like dental implants. Yet, because they are a cosmetic dental treatment, dental insurance does not cover their costs even at Dentakay dental clinic.

Furthermore, the veneer material, your oral health, and the number of veneers you’re getting influence the cost of veneers. Click here to know the price of veneers in one of the best dental clinics in Istanbul turkey.

Are Veneers Worth It?

Absolutely, veneers cover your teeth’ imperfections, giving you a beautiful smile. Therefore, if you have crooked teeth, heavily discolored teeth, tooth gaps, and worn-down teeth, veneers are an excellent option for boosting confidence.

White front teeth veneers on the diagnostic model on dark background. Close up.

What Is The Full Set Of Veneers Cost Turkey?

Although the cost of veneers in Turkey varies across clinics, you get to spend 70% less on veneers in Turkey compared to the U.K. or the USA, for example.

Dentists recommend a full set of veneers if you have significant aesthetic dental flaws affecting most of your upper teeth. A full set of veneers may range from 6 to 20 units. Although eight units of veneers are usually more common for a full smile makeover, you can get more or less to align with your cosmetic dental goals.

Because porcelain and composite veneers have varying materials, their results and costs differ. A full set of veneers costs Turkey for 20 units is $2700 and $5800 for composite and porcelain veneers, respectively.

Why Are Veneers Cheaper In Turkey?

Turkey has one of the most sought-after medical industries globally, offering quality dental treatment at affordable prices. Compared to prices in the U.K and USA, veneer costs in Turkey are just a fraction of these prices.

Moreover, Turkey has consistently upheld its reputation in maintaining the influx of medical tourists into the country by providing quality across all dental clinics. The lower cost of living in Turkey, high competition across dental clinics, and state incentives make the full set of veneers cost Turkey significantly cheaper.

Steps For Getting Veneers In Turkey?

Before getting veneers in Turkey, you should first research the best clinics in Turkey and compare their offers. Most dental clinics provide you with their offers once you fill out a form. After receiving the offers, the next step is to book an appointment at the dental clinic that suits you. These steps are easy because experts from the clinic are always available to assist you and answer your questions.

Your scheduled appointment will be a minimum of two visits because you need one for the tooth shaving and the other for the veneer placement. Therefore, your stay in Turkey should be approximately five days.

Who Qualifies For Veneers In Turkey?

Dental veneers are a popular treatment globally, coming third to teeth whitening and composite fillings. Because of this increasing popularity over the past years, most people want veneers. Unfortunately, not everyone qualifies for them. What qualifies you for veneers in Turkey include;

Good Oral Hygiene

Veneers cover your dental flaws instead of fixing them. Therefore, an already decaying or damaged tooth is still prone to more decay or damage. Consequently, dentists in Turkey recommend undergoing veneer treatment if your teeth and health are in good condition.

Minor Defects

Veneers conceal chips and cracks in the tooth if they do not affect the tooth’s health. In cases where these chips and cracks cause severe damage, your dentist may recommend another dental treatment like dental crowns.

Discolored Teeth

Usually, teeth whitening removes stains from your teeth, leaving your teeth many shades brighter. Suppose your teeth are severely discolored and do not benefit from teeth whitening. In that case, teeth veneers are a permanent solution for covering the discoloration. You also get to choose a shade for your new teeth.

Tooth Gaps

Veneers cover gaps between the teeth, giving you a pleasant smile. In addition, this dental treatment covers unevenly sized teeth, giving you even teeth and an aesthetic smile.

How To Make Your Veneers Last Long

After getting veneers, maintaining them is necessary. Because of varying materials, porcelain veneers last longer than composite veneers. Also, composite veneers are prone to chips, while porcelain veneers are difficult to replace. Nevertheless, following the steps discussed in this section can help maintain your veneers, ensuring their longevity.

Following regular oral hygiene, including brushing and flossing, extends your veneers’ lifespan. It would help if you also used an alcohol-free mouthwash to kill bacteria left in the mouth after brushing. Alcohol tends to weaken the bonding cement that holds your veneers.

Avoid teeth grinding and biting on hard foods. Teeth grinding can chip your veneers. If you have bruxism, it is best to discuss it with your dentist to get a bite guard that prevents the condition. Also, chewing hard foods or non-food objects like your ice or your pen limits the lifespan of your veneers.

Visiting your dentists for regular oral checkups at least every six months. During these checkups, your dentist can extensively examine your teeth, noting dental issues and nipping them in the bid before they become full-blown dental problems.

Conclusion

Veneers are an excellent option for people with good oral hygiene but minor teeth imperfections. Suppose you have significant tooth discoloration, uneven teeth, tooth gaps, and minor chips and cracks. In that case, you should visit a dentist near you for veneers.