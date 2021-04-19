Fungus Clear is an advanced nail-restoring dietary supplement by Vitality Health. The supplement is made to regain the health, strength, and beauty of nails with the help of powerful natural ingredients. The premium blend of herbs focuses on treating the root cause of fungus infection. In this Fungus Clear review, we will be discussing in detail the ingredients, benefits, side effects, and cost of the Fungus Clear supplement.

Fungus Clear Reviews – A Long-Term Relief From Fungal Infections!

While there are over-the-counter medicines available to treat toenail fungus, they might come back after a course of time.

This is where the Vitality Health Fungus Clear supplement plays its part. Fungus Clear supplement focuses on treating the condition from its root.

Fungus Clear pills work in a way to increase the body’s natural ability to fight against fungal infections. Can the supplement help you regain your youthful-looking feet? Does it help cure toenail fungus completely? Keep reading the Fungus Clear review to find how beneficial the supplement can be for you.

Product Name Fungus Clear Main benefits Help people regain their nail health, strength, and appearance. Ingredients Lactobacillus Plantarum, Bacillus Subtilis, Lactobacillus Casei and much more. Category Fungal Infection Administration Route Oral Dosage Instruction Take one capsule in the morning Side Effects No Major Side Effects reported Quantity 30 capsules Price $69.00 Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

What is Fungus Clear supplement?

Fungus Clear is a top-selling nail-restoring power formula in the form of dietary pills to help people regain their nail health, strength, and appearance.

Fungus Clear supplement is said to be made of 9 premium anti-fungal nutrients to treat nail fungus, regain youthful nail appearance, and healthy, natural nail colour. The supplement is formulated to fight the core cause of nail fungus and prevent a recurrence.

The manufacturers- Vitality Health promises the Fungus Clear supplement to be Gluten-free, GMO-free, vegetarian-friendly, and chemical-free.

With the power-pack natural ingredients, the Fungus Clear formula is meant to help you with crumbly nails, itchy skin, nail discolouration, brittle nails, and red, flakey skin.

Vitality Health has been in the dietary supplement manufacturing industry for years and the Fungus Clear is yet another sensational product from them.

Made under the guidance of a group of health enthusiasts and experts, Fungus Clear is supposed to be on the list of most effective anti-fungal formulas that promote foot health.

Let’s take a look at Fungus Clear ingredients that make the formula powerful enough to transform your nail health.

Fungus Clear ingredients

Fungus Clear supplement is made of 7 probiotic strains to help prevent fungal infections and candida levels. If you aren’t familiar with the term candida, it is one of the most common causes of fungal infections in people.

When the healthy bacteria in your gut fails to keep the candida levels under control, it results in the overproduction of the fungus.

Based on several Fungus Clear reviews, Fungus Clear ingredients are said to be helpful in naturally balancing the candida levels in the body. The set of 7 fungus-fighting probiotics that help rejuvenate nails and cure fungal infections include:

Bacillus Subtilis: According to the studies published in the Journal of Immunology, Bacillus Subtilis helps fight candida overgrowth and helps the immune system by creating more healing antibodies.

Lactobacillus Plantarum: It can prevent fungal infections and power up the immune system. It also helps accelerate the skin healing potential.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus: A number of studies have concluded that Lactobacillus Rhamnosus can reduce the fungus accumulation in the body and generate natural antibodies to help attack the internal fungus.

Bifidobacterium Longum: Internal fungus growth is a threat against the body’s natural healing system. This probiotic also helps in producing natural antibodies to fight against internal fungus growth.

Lactobacillus Casei: As per studies published in medical journals, Lactobacillus Casei is helpful in many ways. When it comes to foot fungus, it helps by preventing fungal and viral infections.

Bifidobacterium Breve: It is found to be helpful in suppressing candida and strengthening the immune system.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus: Medical experts have found that Lactobacillus Acidophilus can help fight fungal infections.

How does Fungus Clear work?

Whether you know it or not, fungal infections are mostly caused due to a poor immune system. While most of the antifungal medications fail to cure the condition completely, Fungus Clear aims at wiping it inside out to give long-term relief from foot fungus.

The supplement works in three steps:

Step 1- Wipes out the existing infection: There are different forms of nail fungus commonly seen among people. Fungus Clear addresses the most common forms among them.

Step 2- Promotes overall health and the immune system: Poor immune system is one of the main causes of fungus infections. The supplement enhances the immune system and helps the body fight against fungal attacks on the skin and nails.

Step 3- Regular use of the supplement helps improve the immune system and protect against nail health problems in the future.

Fungus Clear benefits

As said earlier, Fungus Clear supplement helps you have healthy pink nails that you always dreamed of. When taking a closer look at the Fungus Clear benefits, you can expect to enjoy the following:

Strong and healthy nails: Topical treatments do not provide long-term relief from fungal infections. Whereas, Fungus Clear helps prevent the recurrence of nail infections and keeps the nails healthy and strong forever.

Protects against future fungal attacks: Fungus Clear supplement contains preventive probiotics that ensure protection from fungal attacks for longer than expected.

Helps you stay energized and stronger: The powerful probiotics promote a healthy immune response. It supports the whole immune system and makes you feel energized always.

Promotes healthy gut: Bifidobacterium Breve and such probiotics in Fungus Clear supplement formula supports improved digestion and reduces unhealthy bowel movements.

Fungus Clear side effects, dosage, and how to use?

Fungus Clear reviews on the official website and other platforms have not reported any side effects so far. As a natural anti-fungal supplement, it possesses very few or no side effects. As far as there are no reports of Fungus Clear side effects so far, you can trust it to be safe for all.

Fungus Clear dosage as per the manufacturer is 1 capsule. You can take the capsule with a glass of water 20 minutes before a meal, in the morning. It can ensure the best results.

How long will it take for the results?

Many users have experienced positive changes as soon as they started taking Fungus Clear supplement. They have noticed colour changes on their nails as the first sign. However, it might take 3 to 6 months to wipe out the fungal infection completely.

How long would the results last?

Consistent use of Fungus Clear solution can help you have healthy, normal, and pinkish nails for years. The results can even last forever if you are consistent in Fungus Clear supplement usage.

Fungus Clear price and where to buy?

Fungus Clear is available for purchase on the official website. There are three price packages available:

The basic package includes 1 bottle at $69. There is no shipping fee charged for the purchase.

The standard package includes 3 bottles at a rate of $59 per bottle.

Premium package comes with 6 bottles at a rate of $49 per bottle.

Fungus Clear bonuses

The manufacturers are currently offering two special bonuses for a limited period with the Fungus Clear purchase:

The 24-hour Fungus Flush (worth $69): It is an information-packed protocol to help get rid of nail fungus faster. The protocol contains a recipe for a highly potential homemade fungicide to treat nail fungus.

The Diabetic’s Fungus Fighting Handbook (worth $69): It is a comprehensive guide that contains gut-healthy foods to cleanse the gut of bad bacteria and fungus.

All three packages are also covered with a 180-day 100% money-back guarantee. It lets you claim your money back if you are not satisfied with the Fungus Clear results.

Fungus Clear Reviews – Final Verdict

Most anti-fungal topical treatments fail to cure the infection completely as they go wrong in addressing the root cause.

As already mentioned in Fungus Clear review, Fungus Clear supplement is made of a strong 7 probiotics formula to eradicate foot fungus infection from its root. The supplement works by balancing the candida level, which is the most common cause of fungal infections in people.

As it is made of 100% natural, gluten-free, GMO-free, vegetarian-friendly formula, you can completely trust the product for safety.

It does not cause any side effects or health risks. With the 180-day money-back guarantee, it is 100% risk-free to try Vital Health Fungus Clear for healthy nails and feet.