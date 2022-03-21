Gabrielle Union Reveals What ‘Brutally Honest’ Daughter Kaavia Really Thinks About Her Acting!

Gabrielle Union’s three-year-old daughter is not able to hold back whenever it comes to the acting projects of her mother. She has been able to become the most prominent critic of her mother’s work and is brutally honest with respect to that. Her mother has been a part of a lot of movies.

Kaavia Doesn’t Hold Back — When It Comes To Her Mom’s Acting Projects

she has been in a position to reveal that whenever her daughter watches any of her videos and any offered web series released on platforms like Disney plus Hotstar, she is always in the position to criticize the same. It was recently that she was able to post on Instagram stating that her daughter is the biggest critic of a life who basically gives her practical and a whole-time experience.

She posted a funny video on Instagram in which her daughter was basically scolding her for working in such a kind of movie. The video was able to depict the most important and beautiful part of the relationship that both of them were able to depend on over a while. She was in the position to showcase that what matters to her is her daughter at the end of the day.

It has been able to depict the kind of relationship they share and the kind of attachment they both have been a part of. The actress has revealed this fact in many movies and interviews that her daughter loves her exceptionally, but despite that, she wants to criticize the work of the actress.

The most important reason behind the same is that the daughter feels that if she criticizes the work of her mother, then her mother would stop acting and would spend the entire day with her. This has been one of the most important and essential feelings that have held them back. It is important to mention in the first place that this is the best type of feeling that she has been able to relate to over the period.

It is also important to mention that it is a very genuine concern of the little king who actually wants to spend the maximum amount of time with her mother, but her mother cannot take out so much time from a busy schedule. It is difficult for a mother as well to leave the tiny kid at home and go to shoot different types of movies.

The activist has been in the position to promise herself that she would retire soon and would devote her entire life to the upbringing of the tiny one. She wants to make her the priority of her life. That is why she is undertaking major projects so that she earns a huge amount of money to get the best for her daughter at any point in time.

This has been one of the best feelings that she has been a part of. It has been able to bring a very positive impact on her life because she now knows the importance of maintaining a perfect work-life balance. This is how she has maintained different factors in her life.