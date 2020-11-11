The world’s largest video game retailer, GameStop revealed the various deals and sales for Black Friday celebration. They had unveiled the steep holiday discounts on games teasing their biggest deals of the year. The most popular Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 will be released before Black Friday and the gamers can purchase them at GameStop on the sales day.

GameStop Revealed Its Black Friday 2020 Deals

GameStop will be opening for sales at 7:00 am local time on Black Friday and the customers can only buy one console at a time. Because the stocks will be limited to prevent scalpers.

>> Customers can check online during Black Friday as several GameStop Black Friday deals will go online and also through the GameStop mobile app on November 25. At 8 p.m. CST, and in-store at GameStop’s more than 3,300 U.S store locations starting November 27 (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.), November 28 (10 a.m. – 8 p. m.), and November 29 (11 a. m. – 6 p.m.).

>> Buy Online Pick Up In Store, or Same Day Delivery (available in select areas) are also ready to serve the GameStop customers on this Black Friday deals.

GameStop is also planning to do a pre-Blak Friday sale from November 14 through 21 with incredible discounts on PC gaming bundles, accessories, and console game deals. Another pre-Black Friday deals event runs from November 22 to 25.

GameStore Black Friday 2020 deals

GameStop revealed its doorbuster deals on Black Friday sale. Popular games including Persona 5 Royal, Death Stranding, Super Mario Maker 2, and Red Dead Redemption 2 are ready to sell for Black Friday.

Apart from these gamings, gamers can also get deals on video game accessories and equipment at discounted price. Special offers are revealed for accessories like headsets, controllers, and keyboards.

A wide range of deals on games for Nintendo Switch, Playstation and Xbox are available this year and the customer will be able to play physical versions of PS4 and Xbox One games on PS5 and Xbox series X.

On this Black Friday, GameStop is providing great savings for their customers on hot titles such as Avengers ($26.99), FIFA 21 ($26.99), Madden NFL21 ($26.99), NBA 2k21 ($26.99), Ghost of Tsushima ($39.99), The Last of Us Part II ($29.99), and Spider-Man ($19.99), and up to 50% off Nintendo Switch games.

GameStop has also introduced Buy 1 Get 1 60% off all trading cards, Fantastic Four Venomized Funko Mystery Box ($19.99), All regularly priced t-shirts for $9, Pokémon Legends of Johto Collection trading cards box ($24.99), Buy 2 Get 1 Free Funko Pops ($11.99), and all Ugly Christmas Sweaters ($24.99), 25% off all toys, apparel, collectibles, drinkware, statues, and the Ultimate Gift Bag (gift bag sold separately for $4.99).

The chief merchandising officer for GameStop, Chris Homeister said, “ We’re pulling out all the stops this holiday to reward shoppers with deep discounts both before and on Black Friday. It doesn’t get any better for customers who are looking to maximize their holiday spending by accessing some of the best offers in video games and collectibles.”

To attract more customers and to make them flexible, GameStop has introduced all convenient payment options to pay for merchandise at once or over time while purchasing their holiday gifts and GameStop FlexPay packages.

The newly added payment options are GameStop Credit Card; Layaway; Buy Now, Pay Later; Rent-to-Own; Trade Credit; and GameStop Gift Cards.

Effect of COVID-19 on Black Friday deals

The worldwide customers of GameStop are already worried about how GameStop will be dealing this Black Friday amidst this COVID-19 pandemic. But GameStop’s Black Friday 2020 season will be in full swing even though novel coronavirus pandemic is still urging. GameStop’s stores will be under COVID-19 protocol, so buyers should limit in-stores purchases as much as possible and should rely on online purchases.

The customer purchasing from in-store should continue to follow social distancing and face mask and other COVID-19 guidelines.

For the convenience of the customers in this pandemic situation, GameStop has introduconline purchases with home delivery or contactless delivery.

The results of Black Friday 2020 will be revealed only after the day passes and each GameStop stores have their own policies during this pandemic. Also, any GameStop stores will not be opened on Thanksgiving as the employees have the day off for the American holiday. This helps to reduce the rush in stores and to follow COVID-19 guideliness strictly.

Even though the actual Black Friday sale starts online on November 25th, the Black Friday early deals will be in store and online from November 22nd to November 25th. That is, on this Black Friday, GameStop will be literally starting their deals before actual Black Friday. This is done to decrease the traffic in GameStop stores and to follow social distancing.

The hottest deals of Black Friday will be end on Cyber Monday, December 2020. Cyber Monday deals are also incredible and helps the customers to purchase by skipping the crowds of Black Friday.

For this 2020 holiday season, GameStop will be iIntroducing biggest video game savings and the GameStop’s cyber Monday sales will include deals on video game consoles, accessories, and the latest video games for PC, Nintendo Switch and more.

By checking and login to GameStop’s website will help to get huge discounts on gamings. The important feature of this Black Friday deals is low prices for several titles without much fanfare. So it’s been a great year for video gaming even in this pandemic.