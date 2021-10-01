Specifically, it is claimed that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are being genetically modified into spinach and lettuce. The implementation of COVID-19 vaccination requirements throughout the United States has sparked discussion on social media, with some claiming that receiving a shot inside the arm could no longer be required.

Verification Of The Information: Are You Genetically Modifying Your Salad With Covid-19 Vaccines? We Haven’t Gotten There Yet

According to the title of a story published on September 21 by an online publication named Vision Times, “Vaccine Hesitant?” According to a report in Science magazine, US researchers are also developing lettuce, as spinach can carry mRNA COVID vaccines.

The scientific endeavor is being led by a research group at the University of California, Riverside, which is working in cooperation with the University of California, San Diego, and Carnegie Mellon University. The article goes into depth about the study’s research objectives.

Still, it makes no more mention of the COVID-19 vaccinations mentioned in the title other than to describe how well the mRNA vaccines are administered.

In a recent appearance on the podcast “Thrivetime Show: Business School Without the B.S.,” former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn expressed his concerns about the possibility of splicing COVID-19 vaccines into food. “Thrivetime Show: School Of business Without the B.S.” is a business school without the B.S. Flynn claims to have seen an article in which “they’re thinking about adding the (COVID-19) vaccine in salad dressings or salad,” according to a viral video posted to Twitter on September 22. Despite how absurd the idea of immunization spinach and lettuce may seem, the allegation is not completely without merit.

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, and its partner institutions are investigating the possibility of converting plants into consumable vaccine factories. However, they are not doing so for COVID-19 particularly, and you will not be able to get such items at your local supermarket for the foreseeable future.

In 2012, the National Science Foundation awarded a UC Riverside data analysis group $500,000 to investigate the possibility of genetically engineering seedlings with mRNA, which is found in the Pfizer-BioNTech as well as Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, and which is normally used by our cells to produce protein in the absence of an infection. The initiative was revealed in a news release issued on September 16.



However, the study is focused on all mRNA vaccines, not only COVID-19, and the results will not be accessible for human use for some time, according to principal investigator Juan Pablo Giraldo, an associate professor at the University of botany and plant sciences at the University of California, Davis. The concept behind utilizing plants has something to do with the temperature requirements for mRNA vaccines. As per the press release, since the molecule must be transported and kept at freezing circumstances in order to preserve stability, the researchers believe that their work will assist them in overcoming this barrier and enabling storage at room temp in the future.