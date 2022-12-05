German Hospitals Are Overflowing With RSV Cases, Alarming Doctors

Doctors in Germany are concerned about the rise of RSV cases in hospitals. The respiratory infection is affecting infants and children of 2 years which filled the beds. A severe hike was seen in the hospitals with RSV patients due to seasonal surges and many hospitals are facing a shortage of nurses which worsens the situation.

Hospitals are facing difficulties in assigning intensive care beds. In some cases, children with RSV and other severe conditions are getting transferred to other hospitals in Germany in order to provide more medical care and facilities.

Experts say that RSV is currently emerging in children and newborn babies, whose immune system is low. Usually, the emergence of the disease was seen in the winter but unfortunately, the virus began spreading in the summer which surprised the doctors and the health department.

The doctors were concerned about the condition and were unable to solve the situation due to the shortage of facilities. Dr. Micheal Sasse, head of pediatric intensive care at Hannover’s MHH University Hospital says that they genuinely have to say that children are dying because of the worst health conditions caused by RSV and limited treatment. Hospitals are facing difficulties as the beds are filled with sick patients day by day. Unless and until the authority does not expand the services the surge of diseases will be uncontrollable in the coming weeks.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced that the government is planning to lessen the regulations to transfer nurses to the pediatric unit to provide more care to the patients and for the coming two years the government is providing 600 million euros ($ 630 million) to pediatric hospitals.

What is RSV

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) basically is a common respiratory disease that is mostly seen in children below 2 years and infants and is caused due to seasonal changes. The infection shows common symptoms of a cold such as runny nose, cough, and fever. The chances of having RSV are high if the person has a serious lung disease or a weak immune system.

RSV can also cause more severe infections such as bronchiolitis, lung diseases, and infection, and pneumonia if it is not treated in the primary stage. Usually, young adults or newborn babies do not need to be hospitalized but if the infected person is having difficulty in breathing or is dehydrated they may need to be hospitalized. In some severe cases, a person may require additional oxygen, or IV fluid, or intubation with mechanical ventilation.

Risk of respiratory syncytial virus

RSV can affect all ages but it is very common in children who are below the age of two. Usually, RSV infection occurs in the winter season or spring. People who are at high risk of having the infection are infants, people who have chronic medical conditions such as heart or lung disease, older adults, especially those who are 65 and above, and people with weakened immune systems. It is compulsory to hospitalize a person who faces uncontrollable breathing trouble.

How is RSV spread?

RSV transmit easily from one person to another by:

Direct contact with an infected person Touching the object or surface with the virus on it. The air by coughing and sneezing, the droplets containing the virus may transfer through the air. Not taking proper measures to control the infection

Most RSV infections resolve on their own within one to two weeks. We can manage the infection with ample bed rest and drinking plenty of water to prevent dehydration. Certain precautions should be practiced to avoid transmission such as hand hygiene, wearing masks in public, and having medicines for colds and fever which helps to keep the children away from the infection.

