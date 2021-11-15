Since coronavirus infection rates in Germany have risen for the third year in a row, Germany’s disease control center urges people to cancel or avoid significant events and minimize their contact with others.

Germans Are Warned To Postpone Major Events By Their Disease Centre

According to the Robert Koch Institute, on Friday, there were 263.7 new cases per 100,000 residents in Germany in the last seven days, an increase from 249.1 the day before.

A day after the country’s daily total reached 50,000 for the first time in history, Germany reported 48,640 new disease cases on Friday. COVID-19 has already claimed the lives of 97,389 Germans, an increase of 191 over the previous day. German officials have issued a warning, even though the country’s infection rate is not yet as high as in several other European countries. Next week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with the country’s 16 state governors.

The country’s parliament is debating legislation that would establish a new legislative framework for restrictions during the winter months. He told reporters that they must now do all in their power to slow or halt this epidemic’s progress. In the event that this does not occur, the country will face a tough December.

Late Thursday, the Robert Koch Institute’s weekly report noted that large meetings should be avoided if possible and that any undesired encounters should be minimized as well. Regardless of whether or not a person has been immunized against the disease, it is recommended that participants undergo a test prior to attending such events.

Hospital beds are at their lowest point since the epidemic began, according to the institution director, LotharWieler, with more than half of intensive care units reporting “severe staff shortages,” just like they did during Germany’s previous high in January.

According to him, there should be a limit on how many people may attend such events in the worst-hit regions, or the government should consider forbidding such meetings and closing bars and clubs in those areas. It is illegal in many German districts to visit indoor venues and activities if a person has been vaccinated against the virus, has improved from COVID-19, or has just had a negative test. An increasing number of places in the country are no longer including the latter category. The problem is that the law is regularly ignored.

Germany’s vaccination campaign has stalled in recent years, and only about two-thirds of the population has been fully immunized. Despite international pressure, the country has thus far declined to impose vaccine mandates on any professional organization. According to officials, more vaccinated people months ago are being urged to get a booster immunization.

Free fast COVID-19 testing, which had been suspended a month earlier in an effort to boost vaccination rates, will be reintroduced on Saturday, according to Spahn, and the order will go into force right away. Individuals who have been immunized or have recovered with COVID-19 should be limited to public gatherings, and he said, as well as requiring them to be screened in advance.

Spahn said in a statement that Germany would designate Austria as a “high-risk area” beginning Sunday, which has a higher infection rate than Germany. All Austrians who have not been vaccinated or who have not recovered will be subject to quarantine as a result of this policy change.