According to government authorities, German coronavirus infection rates reached their highest level ever on Monday, with a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” gaining momentum. The Robert Koch Institute, the country’s primary disease control agency, said that the country had experienced 201.1 new cases per 100,000 population during the previous seven days. That was an improvement above the previous record of 197.6 set on December 22 of last year. While still far lower than in most other European nations, the figure has sparked concern among policymakers.

Covid And Vaccination Rate in Germany

In Germany, the seven-day infection rate has long since ceased to be the primary policy yardstick, with new hospital admissions being a significant role in policy decision-making. Those are presently at slightly under 4 per 100,000 inhabitants over a week, down from a high of around 15.5 per 100,000 residents over a week last Christmas. Still, authorities warn hospitals in the most severely afflicted districts are filling up. It was announced Monday by the disease control center that 15,513 new COVID-19 cases were recorded during the last 24 hours, down from a record high of 37,120 cases reported on Friday. However, data usually are lower following the weekend.

Another 33 fatalities were reported, bringing the total number of deaths in Germany to 96,558. Germany has tried to find methods to re-energize its immunization effort, which has slowed significantly in recent years. According to official numbers, at least 67 percent of the country’s 83 million people have received all of their vaccinations, which officials claim is insufficient. In contrast to certain other European countries, it has refused to make vaccines obligatory for any professional group, including doctors and nurses.

As has been the case several times throughout the epidemic, Germany is governed by a patchwork of regional regulations. Vaccines, recovered, or tested individuals are often denied entrance to many indoor venues and events, with the latter being currently prohibited in specific locations due to recent legislation. Those restrictions are usually not strictly followed. State laws governing whether or not pupils are required to wear masks in class differ from one another. Rapid testing for everyone was discontinued over a month ago in an attempt to encourage more individuals to be immunized against the flu. Increasingly, there are demands for them to be brought back into the fold. In addition, experts now recommend that anybody who had their first vaccines more than six months ago get a booster dose.

Germany is now under the administration of a caretaker national government after the September election. According to reports, the political parties that are expected to form the next government will introduce legislation to parliament this week that would allow an “epidemic situation of national scope,” which has been in effect at the end of the month while creating a new legal framework for coronavirus measures. As a result, there has been some criticism of the decision. However, the Greens’ Katrin Goering-Eckardt, who is the parliamentary leader of one of the parties in issue, told German television station ARD that “we need to adopt measures now that cannot be challenged in court.”