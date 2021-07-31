The US is seeing a new trend in the wake of the new Delta variant of Covid-19. So far, the hospital beds were blocked by senior citizens. But recently, more and more are being occupied by the youth population, and the reason is no immunization.

Get Vaccinated Or Get Hospitalized: Affected Youth Cases On The Rise

The recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that in the recent weeks, a larger number of hospitalization cases was seen in the age groups of 18 to 49, accounting for the maximum number of Delta cases. It constitutes about 80% of the total cases that are recently been recorded and are supposed to rise steadily throughout the fall. The numbers are shockingly more than the people between ages 50 and 60, and even more significant when compared to older generations who are beyond 65 years of age. Only an average of 69% of the adults in the US has received the first shots recently.

According to Dr. David Hirschwerk, an infectious disease specialist at Northwell Health, New York, the number of cases was high earlier amongst the older people as there were no vaccination drives. With the onset of the process, where the majority of them started to acquire immunizations, the rates decreased. About 89% of them have at least taken one shot. Only a small portion, with other medical complications, is getting admitted. However, the overall scenario is better since 2020 because of updated treatment procedures, supplemental oxygen, blood thinners, and other steroidal drugs.

However, in recent times, vaccination rates have decreased by an average of around 750,000 daily this week, which is the main factor behind the rise in the case of hospitalizations, as opined by Dr. John Raimo, the chair of medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in Queens, New York. He said the majority of the cases occupying hospital beds are those who lack any vaccination and it is primarily the youth section of the US. He also added that presently, getting vaccinated is the only way for not attracting the virus, not getting admitted, and not falling for untimely deaths.

Dr. Carlos Malvestutto, an infectious disease physician at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center followed suit. He also bears similar opinions as Raimo, that vaccination is the only way out now. Old individuals are better protected now against the Delta strain as almost 80% have been vaccinated. People are getting sick, as age is a factor, but not landing on hospital beds. Cases that are finally gaining admissions are all for reasons like obesity and immune compressions, and most of them are unvaccinated.

With the new Delta variant cases on the rise, physicians all over the US are concerned about the large sections of young people as they remain unvaccinated. The virus is expected to reach its peak around September, the school-going season; at least that is what the statistics have to say. Delta being a deadlier and virulent strain, US citizens should follow the lines of Biden and get vaccinated to stay safe. The youth are the future, and they should take the responsibility of getting immunized sensibly.