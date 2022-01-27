Omicron seems to be finally reigning in place of Delta. Although Delta related cases are still being recorded, most of them are the cause of Omicron infections, the symptoms mostly being flu-like.

Get The Vaccines To Save Your Lives From The Omicron Pandemic

However, many asymptomatic cases have also been reported, which, according to health experts, are the rewards most people are reaping for religiously following the immunization schedules. Hence, the CDC is advising everyone to get their shots.

In a bid to give the citizens a chance to test themselves to know their status and get treated accordingly, if necessary, the Biden administration had announced the shipping of free at-home test kits, which finally have flagged off.

Recently, many tests have been ordered through the federal website for free, reaching many needy hands. Although the President had promised a lot of 500 million of them, he did admit that there are just 10 million of them right now, but soon the quantity would be upgraded.

But this would not hamper the present supply of the kits as said by White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Jeff Zients.

On the other side in Florida, the Orange County Health Director, Dr. Raul Pino, was put on leave by the Governor, Ron DeSantis, for encouraging his fellow staff to get their shots.

Dr. Pino had shown his disappointment in not getting enough staff who are vaccinated despite being a part of a health department. He stated in his email that out of 568 staff, only 219 are immunized with two shots.

The department has done more than 300,000 vaccinations and, being the first one in doing so, should show more responsibility on their part; that not even half of the staff are fully vaccinated, and that’s a disgrace.

But, the State’s Department of Health has stated that testing bears no clinical benefits, especially for those without any symptoms and the Governor and State surgeon general Joseph Ladapo have even raised questions regarding the need for vaccines and masking.

CDC is repeatedly reminding the people of the US to get the shots. Recently it has been reported that people who have got their Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are highly protected against Omicron infections. In fact, those who have already got their booster shots are 90% safe against visiting hospitals and facing dire situations.

According to the data collected by CDC between the periods of August 2021 till 5th January 2022, the doses showed 82% effectiveness at preventing emergency and urgent care cases. Thus, the data concludes that vaccinations and booster doses are a must to avoid hospitalisations and severities.

The CDC Director Rochelle Walansky and Dr. Anthony Fauci have asked the citizens to update their vaccination status from two to three as when they are eligible.

According to recent data, people who are 65 and above, unvaccinated and have incurred the infections are 49 times more likely to get hospitalized than those who have received their vaccinations.

In fact, people who have got all three shots of an mRNA vaccine are said to be less likely to show symptoms compared to people who have received just two of the doses, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Yet another publication in the same journal has reported that vaccination rates amongst the Black have increased in recent years than the Whites.

A disparity in the proportions had been noted since the early times of the pandemic. But, the recent surges in the infection numbers have instilled in them the motivation of standing against discrimination and health neglect and getting themselves boosted.