Running shoes, keys, and a watch were just a few of the things I made a point of acquiring before heading out for a workout. The first time I tried out for the track team during my senior year of high school, it felt logical to time every mile and push myself to set new personal records. When I made the transition from competitive running to leisure running as an adult, I found that keeping track of my workouts was no longer effective.

Giving Up Your Running Watch Might Be A Wise Move In Certain Situations

It wasn’t until my watch battery died a few years ago that I was able to experience the tranquility that comes with just running for the purpose of it. I’ve never replaced the battery in my watch, and according to some experts, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing if my workout goals are compromised as a result.

Unplugged running is becoming more popular in the fitness sector as a recent study indicates that tracking fitness data may lead to negative attitudes and outcomes. “There is clear evidence that individuals are becoming fascinated with it,” says a senior professor in business information systems at the National University of Ireland. “People who used to be interested in their sport and gained satisfaction from the activity are now turning their attention to the data.” His research is concerned with the psychology of social media participation as well as the usage of health-tracking software.

For individuals who utilize fitness tracking software, there is a great deal of social comparison to be had. In Whelan’s opinion, “people are getting more enjoyment out of gathering the data, assessing that data, and sharing it with other people.” “It is a natural propensity to compare one’s own running speed or distance with the speed or distance of others while doing sports. Moreover, we are all aware of the devastation they experience as a consequence of it.” According to Whelan, people who wear smartwatches, fitness trackers, or utilize apps are more likely to skip a workout if the batteries in their monitoring gadget run out.

“Perhaps we are unable to comprehend the signals that are being sent by our own bodies. The fact is that we are becoming more and more dependent on technology to take care of these things for us, but at the same time, “Whelan had the following to say. No matter how many times you inquire about how well an athlete I instruct slept last night, they will be unable to comment until they have seen the data. However, not all is doom and gloom. According to Whelan’s results, using a fitness tracker provides a number of benefits. Runners who compare themselves to their colleagues or who join online organizations that encourage one another to achieve their goals might find the motivation to keep going. Therefore, removing the material isn’t always the best decision for all parties involved.

Fitness trackers have been proven to enhance the motivation to exercise and the length and intensity of exercise sessions in several studies. According to Whelan, this is beneficial to people’s physical well-being in a variety of ways. When the use of fitness trackers transitions from being inspiring to becoming obsessive, a problem occurs, “We also recognize that not everyone is entitled to take advantage of these benefits.”