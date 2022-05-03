The God Of Highschool Chapter 539, Release Date And Plot!!!

The storyline of God Of Highschool is always evolving. It is unfortunate that pure spirits are short-lived. Finally, the Queen of Destiny was able to say goodbye to her friends. It’s obvious that she didn’t include herself in her promise to aid everyone.

The paramedic died of a bleed to death until he was unconscious, according to the last panel. Her condition, on the other hand, remains a mystery. At this point, there is hope that she can be saved. However, due to the total destruction of the new planet, there may be no resupply.

With so much uncertainty, many readers will find solace in The God of Highschool Chapter 539. Is it possible for Jin Mori to put an end to Mubong?

In the next episode, we’ll learn more about the condition of the medic. Mubong’s apocalypse was the end goal of the woman’s final journey. Regardless, the encounter left her with injuries. Are they going to be able to see each other again, or is this Jin’s last chance? The answer will be in one of the next issues.

Chapter 539 Of God Of Highschool Is Coming To An End, What Will Happen Next?

In the next chapter of The God of Highschool, the events of Chapter 539 will continue from where they left off. After all these years, Mubong has become the deity he despises the most: a god. He wiped off all of humanity and cursed the entire planet. Meanwhile, Jin Mori and the medic were on their way to the planet’s outskirts. When the final panel arrived, the Queen of Destiny was critically hurt and on the verge of passing out. Only time will tell if the medic can be saved or if he or she will rise once more.

It appears that Earth’s population is safe and trying to connect, though. It will be shown in the next chapter how far humanity on Earth will go to save those from another world. This, on the other hand, is an unavoidable fact of life. It’s finally time for Jin Mori and Park Mujin to square off once more. It will, however, only last for a brief time before becoming apparent.

The Synopsis From The Previous Chapter!

God Park, a high school hangout Because of unresolved conflicts, Mujin began Chapter 538 by destroying his world. Meanwhile, Jin Mori and the medic transports Generation X to the farthest regions of the Earth. Jin Mori was screamed at by those in the vicinity for failing to stop Mubong. There was no time to waste, and they hurled rocks at her. They began begging Mujin for mercy. Mujin went on killing as many people as he could.

Next, a paramedic pledged to save everyone in the room. All of a sudden, everyone in the vicinity of them had a change of heart. In order to save her, Jin and the medic enlisted their help. Many executives, including Jin Mori, were saved thanks to the paramedic’s quick actions. The group took cover in an unidentified building. Queen of Destiny was seen bleeding and unable to stand during the celebrations.

The next chapter is expected to be one of the most heartfelt to date. Chapter 539 will be released on May 6, 2022, as a result. There will be a chapter for Webtoon readers.