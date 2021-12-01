With the tourism industry recovering from Covid 19, Miami now tops several websites’ lists of popular travel destinations. The state of Florida has seen visitor numbers increase in recent months as tourists enjoy sandy beaches, swaying palms, and warm weather. Tourist numbers have surpassed those before the pandemic.

Are You Going To Florida For Holidays? Don’t Worry About Lockdowns

Since snowbirds are returning and holiday travel plans are already in the works, hotels and tourism experts have witnessed an increase in business.

As a result of the Covid 19 omicron variant’s emergence earlier this month, Miami and Florida have grown even more popular since borders were reopened for international travels earlier this month.

Florida had more travelers from July to September of this year than it did during that period in the period before the covid 19 pandemic, said governor Ron DeSantis recently.

According to search engine statistics, Miami ranks among the top five travel destinations. As Florida’s main economic engine thrived, one of the state’s economic engines, despite dwindling tourism elsewhere, was aided by the Republican governor’s anti-lockdown and anti-mask restrictions.

Despite the pandemic, 2021 was a good year for leisure travelers at the high-end hotel. Normally, international tourists and business travelers mix equally, but he expects international tourism to pick up in 2022. Visiting Miami from Bucaramanga, Colombia, Karen Aguilar visited Miami in November just after the border reopened.

One of Miami’s most luxurious oceanfront resorts, 1 Hotel South Beach, said they began seeing bookings from Europe and South America as soon as the borders and flights were reopened in November.

Weddings were almost every weekend, but not as big as they used to be in the past, but they had bachelorette parties, reunions, and weddings. This past weekend, there were three weddings.

Miami and Florida usually attract both domestic and international tourists, but in 2021, because of Covid 19, the borders were closed and cities launched massive marketing campaigns to lure US tourists.

Miami has seen several new hotels open; several airlines have begun offering routes to Miami; and according to Aedo, Miami is the nation’s cruise capital and has recently built new port terminals to cope with demand as several cruise lines, including Virgin, have become customers of the city.

A new district called Wynwood has emerged in Miami alongside its perennial favorite South Beach. Wynwood officials estimate that in 2021, the trendy area will have attracted nearly 6 million visitors, up from around 5 million in 2020.

Wynwood, where grand technicolor murals cover most of the buildings and sidewalks, is full of chic new restaurants and boutique shops.

Wynwood was even named as one of the trendy hipster destinations in America by TripAdvisor. Despite spending several vacations at South Beach, Miami resident Andrew Cronin prefers to spend his days in Wynwood and Brickell, where he can understand the city.

During the tourist season, Orlando is popular because of its theme parks, but it also offers new attractions, including Dollywood’s 50th-anniversary celebration and Peppa Pig Theme Park, opening in February.

During the holidays in 2019, the number of bookings in Orlando for Christmas and New Year was 95% of what it was during the holidays in 2018.

VISIT FLORIDA reports that at the end of the year, vacation rentals in Florida are 42% higher than they were last year, and domestic flight capacity is almost 4% higher. Throughout the Sunshine State, 50 new hotels will open by March.