Good Sam Season 1 Episode 12 Release Date, Plot, And Cast!!!

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Sophia Bush have been cast in a new CBS medical drama called Good Sam (One Tree Hill, John Tucker Must Die). Having to perform heart surgery on your sarcastic father, who also happens to be your boss, adds to the stress. When Sam’s father falls into a coma, she takes over as Chief of Surgery.

Is Good Sam Season 1 Episode 12 Out Yet? What About The Plot? Who’s In The Cast?

As long as her father remains in a coma, Sam is able to adjust to her new role. But her father, on the other hand, has awoken and is clamoring for his old position back. A new episode of Good Sam will premiere on Wednesday, April 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The plot summary is as follows: Griff’s shocking announcement to the hospital board has Sam, Vivian, and Griff dealing with a rare high-profile treatment that could propel Sam’s career to a new level. Meanwhile, Malcolm is trying to get a seat on his mother’s board of directors,” Lex explains.

The medical drama series Good Samaritan, which started on January 5, 2022, is one of the most-watched in the United States. After just a few episodes, this sitcom got renewed for a second season. Yes! The first episodes of Good Sam(TV Series) Season 1 have begun broadcasting, marking the official start of Season 1. Those who enjoy the show eagerly await the arrival of Good Sam Season 1 Episode 12, which is now filming. When will the next episode, Episode 12, air? April 27, 2022, has been set as the release date for Good Sam Season 1 Episode 12.

Good Sam Season 1 Episode 12 – Plot

When Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs), her respected boss and father, falls into a coma, Dr. Sophia Bush (Sophia Bush), a brilliant cardiac surgeon, shines as the new Chief of Surgery. Awakening many months later, Sam is forced to supervise a self-centered specialist who never acknowledged her competence or talent because he wants it back.

Even though he’s his daughter’s father, he rejects and disputes Sam’s authority and medical competence, which makes things even more complicated. Does their father-daughter relationship get back on track? Asked about their connection by TV Insider, Sophia Bush said: “It’s a lot to take in.” Sam feels strained by Griff’s reluctance to let go of his grip on her. Despite the fact that they are in love, it is a nuisance.” Moreover, Sophia seemed to imply that Sam and she could have a romantic relationship in the future. Although Sam’s engagement had recently dissolved, he’s now feeling “increasing amorous energy.”

Cast Of Good Sam Season 1 Episode 12

Sophia Bush portrays Dr. Sam Griffith in the film. In addition to Jason Isaacs (Sex Education, Harry Potter), Edwin Hodge (The Purge, The Tomorrow War) and Wendy Crewson (The Good Son, Air Force One) will portray her father and supervisor, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith, and Malcolm A. Kingsley respectively.

This new episode’s official title is “The Griffith Technique,” according to our reliable sources. We can expect a lot of interesting, intense, dramatic, and emotional events in episode 12 as Sam, Griff, and Vivian face a lot of fallout. High-profile surgery takes place. Someone approaches Griff. Getting out of his comfort zone is a priority for Malcolm.