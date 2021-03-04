The Republican governments in two states are defying the federal health guidelines against coronavirus. Texas and Mississippi have announced that the citizens’ restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are now lifted.

While Government Vows Vaccines To Adults By May, Texas, Mississippi Defy Officials On Masks Mandate

While the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), along with the World Health Organization (WHO), are still urging the nation to stay vigilant and not to put off their guards in the fight against coronavirus, Texas and Mississippi are defying health and safety guidelines. The federal government is also asking the people of America to stay aware of the spread of the COVID-19 infection while working with immunization programs.

On Tuesday, the two states, with Republican governments, said that all the COVID-19 restrictions, including the mandatory instruction to wear masks, is now lifted.

The decision came the same day after President Joe Biden announced to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all adults by the end of March. Millions of COVID-19 vaccines are already purchased, with the pharma companies delivering the vaccine doses every week. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are rolled out for emergency use since last year.

Last week, one more single-shot vaccine manufactured by Johnson’s & Johnson’s was given the nod for emergency use. With three COVID-19 vaccines in hand, the country is moving forward with its immunization programs.

President Biden’s promise to provide every adult with the vaccine by the end of May is not going to reverse the surging cases right away. Still, the two states have suddenly removed the safety guidelines and end the respective states’ mask mandate.

Earlier, with Pfizer and Moderna’s two-shot vaccines, the frontline workers and some priority groups were queued for the vaccine line-up. Now, the country has recently made an agreement with Johnson’s & Johnson’s and Merck & Co. to increase the production of the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. The manufacturing collaboration between the two pharma companies will enhance the capabilities, and COVID-19 vaccine doses will be made available to a large number of Americans.

Earlier, Biden has promised to provide vaccines to most of the adult population by July. But with the emergency authorization of the single-shot COVID-19 dose by Johnson’s and Johnson’s, the Biden administration is expecting a boost in the vaccine shots and their vaccination programs. Now, the government is working on the plan to provide the vaccines by May instead of July.

After President Biden’s announcement of the vaccine programs and the vaccines’ availability by May, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plans to open the state completely and lift all the restrictions due to COVID-19. The new executive order will be implemented as early as March 10. The restraining orders that include business occupancy and mandatory masks at public places will be lifted.

Abbott said that when the restrictions were imposed last October, the situation was alarming due to the spread of the COVID-19 infection. He added the situation had improved a lot now and that the restrictions are no more necessary.

On Monday, the CDC director has given a positive report about the coronavirus cases. It was reported that the cases had declined that particular week. Even the death rate is reduced. The virus variant has also stalled progress. But they warned that any loose ends would make the country go backward; they will lose all the hard-earned ground the country has gained so far.

The Mississippi Gov. also announced to remove all the masks mandate in the state and allowed businesses to operate, saying that hospitalization cases are less in the state.

But many still disagree with the two states and said that a little more patience is required until the situation gets normal.