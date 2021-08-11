In a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, she will discuss measures against the Coronavirus pandemic amid a heated debate about whether people who have been fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 should be given greater freedoms than those who have not been vaccinated.

While Germany has relatively few virus cases compared to other European countries, the number has been increasing again, and officials are worried that especially young people who have not yet been vaccinated may contract and spread the virus in the coming months.

Governors And Merkel Will Decide How To Handle A Pandemic

Approximately 700 more cases were registered on Monday than a week ago by the country’s disease control agency. There are about 45.6 million fully vaccinated people, which is about 55% of the population.

The vaccination campaign began slowly and gained momentum from March onward, but vaccination rates have dropped again in recent weeks, and officials worry they may not reach 85% of those between 12 and 59 and 90% of those over 60, the target set by the country’s disease control agency.

Vaccinations have fallen substantially in recent years, so officials have begun to insist on more vaccinations being provided at megastores and city centers, or are offering other incentives to get people to come in for shots.

In addition, the chancellor and the state governors will need to make a decision whether to charge again for free antigen tests for individuals who are not vaccinated and who may use the tests to assess cultural and entertainment venues.

Other news:



Due to COVID-19, the Canada Aviation Administration is extending its restrictions on commercial and private flights to India until Sept. 21. As part of the extension, testing requirements will also be extended to passengers coming from India via indirect flights.

Moderna has agreed to build an mRNA production plant in Canada with the Canadian government as part of an agreement signed on Tuesday.

Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, will sign a memorandum of understanding today with the federal minister of innovation, François-Philippe Champagne. It’s interesting to note that Ottawa has made two major deals regarding Canadian RNA production in the last three months.

In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna was the first company to be authorized for the widespread distribution of an RNA vaccine. The company was founded 11 years ago to research and develop mRNA vaccines and therapeutics.

According to the Ontario government, the latest statistics on shots given in the province are as of August 8, 8 p.m. Due to the fact that vaccinated individuals receive two shots separated by several weeks, the number of vaccines administered does not match the total number of shots given.

The Mexican president made the remarks while speaking with United States President Barack Obama about the reopening of the U.S.-Mexico border, immigration, and preventing the COVID-19 pandemic. Kamala Harris is the Vice President of the United States.

Following their meeting, President Obama tweeted a brief message but did not offer further details regarding their discussions. The Mexican government had asked the United States to send Mexico at least 3.5 million additional doses of the Coronavirus vaccine as the country dealt with the third wave of infections on Monday.