Grave Concern Raises Over The Potential STI That Can Cause Infertility

A recent warning has been issued regarding an STI that can even cause infertility conditions. Doctors have demanded a greater awareness of this new villain, clinically known as M.gen. M.gen is short for mycoplasma genitalium, which in particular is a type of bacteria that can cause a Sexually Transmitted Disease.

One of the notorious features of this STI is that it can be asymptomatic and most people catch it without being properly noticed. M.gen has been known in medical circles since 1981, but a recent study revealed that more than 1 in 100 people might have an M.gen infection.

Serious Worries Are Raised About The Possibility That A STI Will Lead To Infertility

It was during the conference held at the Center for Disease Control (CDC) this week, louder calls to recognize the lethality of this matter were brought up.

The delegates of the CDC had pointed out the grave concern of a rise in infections due to M.gen in the USA backed by the arguments made by Dr. Irene Stafford, who is an associate professor of maternal-fetal medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.

What Is Mycoplasma Genitalium?

Mycoplasma genitalium is a condition that occurs without symptoms. But still, some symptoms can be visible.

The common symptoms of M.gen can be narrowed down to four major points. They include:

In men and women, pain while urinating. Unnatural discharge, anything that you find unusual, applicable to both men and women. Coarse pain in the abdomen, this only applicable to women. Bleeding after sexual intercourse- only applicable to women.

Researchers have found out that women who are affected by the M.gen bacteria can even develop pelvic inflammatory disease which is very hard to treat. The utmost complication can even lead them to be infertile for the rest of their lives. Such a theory was even backed up by a recent article that was published in the journal, Sexually Transmitted Infection. The study mapped out all the possibilities that lead to premature births in women contracted by M.gen. The attack of M.gen varies both in men and women, that too in different manners and measures. For women, the symptoms reach the finale when they start to experience conditions such as miscarriage, pelvic inflammation, infertility, cervical swelling, etc. Men experience a condition known as urethritis, which is a swelling on the urethra and an irritative experience caused by M.gen.

Suggestions

Doctors suggest that the use of condoms can be beneficial in preventing the spread of this deadly bacteria. But they reject the ability of contraceptive pills to prevent the spread. The warning by these scholars is relevant as the threat is so real and this STI can be the utmost lethality in the coming decade. The conditions can become so serious that they can be untreatable which will lead to almost 3,000 women losing fertility in a year. One of the mistakes that the medical world followed regarding M.gen was that they somehow treated it as chlamydia, a similar condition. Years of treating M.gen with the wrong medication have led the bacteria to become more powerful, which can even turn out to be one of the superbugs of the coming decade.

Conclusion

There is much complexity regarding testing for the M.gen. NHS usually doesn’t suggest routine screening for the affected, yet if you are someone who has symptoms and is untested you will be considered as affected. Recent developments in M.gen testing have only happened in countries like the UK.

So at this critical juncture what doctors have to suggest is to have better precautionary methods, such as using condoms while having sex. “Say no to unprotected sex, say no to STDs”. Only by mass campaigns like these, the deadly bacteria such as M.gen can be completely eradicated from the earth.

