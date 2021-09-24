Grief is a feeling of sadness, despair, and mourning that is mostly associated with death, dying or bereavement from the loss of a loved one.

The Covid-19 pandemic has directly and indirectly caused deaths of family members, job losses, economic instability, and loss of support.

Dealing With Grief In The Time Of Covid-19

Reverend Pam Lazor, Chaplain in the Spiritual Care department in a hospital in Los Angeles, deals with grief on a regular basis and says grief is not only associated with death as a loss but any kind of loss that can even include loss of job or means of support.

Reverend Pam Lazor also says that grief is indicated by feelings of anxiety, depression, anger, and loneliness and that one must look for meaning after loss. One cannot talk about it and should not fall prey to it. But life must go on. The reverend advised people not to suppress or avoid their feelings.

The American Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also includes feelings of shock, disbelief, periods of sadness, loss of sleep, and appetite with sadness.

The ongoing pandemic has created many situations such as not being with a loved one during his or her last moments, coping with a job loss, and loss of economic stability. These losses can prolong grief and delay the subsequent process of adapting, recovering, and healing.

The CDC has found that people deal with these in different ways. Adolescents tend to withdraw themselves and isolate themselves and engage in technology.

Though it’s not easy, it is necessary to cope with grief, shake ourselves out of that familiar numbing stupor and move on.

One way is to acknowledge our losses and move on. Grief can be positively and constructively expressed by visualization and expression. This can include a motivating narrative and a skillful write-up in a way that motivates and inspires others to also overcome their grief.

Another recommended way is to connect with others, call people frequently, and chat on social media. Persons who are also in grief together or in mourning can get together, share their feelings, and look for ways to overcome grief. People who are close by the need to go out together for long walks and exercises.

Helping children to overcome grief can be difficult and challenging. The best ways are to spend more time with them, take them out, listen to them but also give them space, room, and time to overcome their grief on their own.

Children are normally very resilient and can be more resilient than adults and a little company with them can work wonders and help alleviate their loneliness and isolation.

Reverend Lazor said that faith is the one factor that can help cope with feelings of intense grief and that the faith need not be of any particular religion. Just a deep spiritual connection and a firm belief that feelings of grief, anxiety, depression, and profound sadness can go away will work wonders

She reminded her audience that we live in times where we appear to be in control all the time and that is what we tend to show to the world. It is difficult to go through loss without experiencing loss of some kind. The basic instincts of showing empathy and connecting with people are the healing tools that will help people overcome the trauma of loss and the grief that comes with the losses.

Grief may come at any point in life and is unpredictable. The solution is to find ways to overcome these times of despair, helplessness, and loneliness by connecting with relatives and friends and bouncing back to resume the magic that is life.