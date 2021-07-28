Australia’s authorities said on the previous Wednesday that additional 27 Coronavirus cases had been reported, and expected that at least five million Sydney residents would be under lockdown for at least another week. There have been only 357 cases so far in Sydney, demonstrating the forcefulness of the strategy.



The largest city in Australia, Sydney, remains locked down for another month. As of Wednesday, 177 new infections were reported in a 24-hour period in the city of 5 million people. The state government wants to keep the 5 million-plus city under lockdown until 28th August at the least. Since the cluster was discovered in mid-June, the number of daily listings has been growing steadily.



Despite our best efforts, at this point in time, we might not have been able to gather the case numbers we would prefer, but that is the reality, says state minister Gladys Berejiklian to reporters.

A Growing Cluster Is Preventing Sydney From Being Released From A Lockdown



It is estimated that over 2,500 people have been infected; this is a cluster that began after a limousine driver tested positive for the Delta variant on June 16. Infectious agents were imported from the U.S. by the U.S. aircrew he transported from Sydney airport. Wednesday morning, a woman in her 90s passed away at a Sydney hospital as the death toll from the cluster climbed to 11.



In response to reports that scammers are trying to entice Australians stranded overseas with flight offers, the federal government’s travel advice service is warning them to be cautious. A scammer who claims to be from the DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) has contacted Australians seeking for their credit card details and promoting flights.





Korea’s government imposed stringent restrictions on regions outside the Seoul capital area to curb the spread of the new variant Coronavirus. Coronavirus cases now make up a new daily record across the country.

In addition to the 1,896 cases reported Wednesday, COVID-19 has caused 2,083 deaths in the country, bringing the total to 193,427 for the pandemic. As a result, the daily jump surpassed the previous record of 1,842 announced last Thursday, the largest daily jump since the pandemic began. A large outbreak has been reported in the Seoul area. A virus is spreading across Korea, so the government has imposed the second-highest level of distancing rules to avoid its spread.



It has been reported that infections are increasing in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. As a result, drivers seeking to exit the province will need to provide a negative coronavirus test taken within the last 48 hours, or they will be forced to turn around. As of Wednesday, the province’s transport department said 93 new checkpoints had been put in place on its highways. Nanjing, the province’s capital, serves as the epicenter of China’s latest outbreak of the disease. Drivers who miss their scheduled checkups must wear masks and remain seated in their vehicles.



There were 48 new cases reported in Jiangsu by the National Health Commission over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 154 so far. The illness is being caused by the highly contagious delta variant, according to doctors.

Although more than 1.5 billion doses of the Coronavirus vaccine have been administered in China, it continues to spread. Despite that figure exceeding the size of the entire Chinese population, it is unclear whether the entire population has received one or both doses.