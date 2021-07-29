The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) modified its mask use guidelines on Tuesday. The agency has recommended that everyone should wear a mask whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated and also to people who are living in an area with a high spread of Covid-19 should wear a mask indoors. This particular change was necessary as experts think that it is the best way to combat the spread of the Delta variant.

New Guidelines Issued By Cdc To Wear Mask As Delta Variant Is Spreading At A Faster Rate

A professor of global health at the University of Washington, Ali Mokdad, said that masks are really important and can save us from every variant of the coronavirus and help in saving livelihoods and preventing the shutting down of the economy.

He further added that unvaccinated people are suffering the most and vaccinated people should also wear masks for the protection of the whole community. He also requested people to take precautions although CDC guidelines mainly focus on the area affected by the pandemic. Mokdad also warned about the Covid-19 urge as it is spreading like fire and the world is dealing with an aggressive and stubborn variant.

The new recommendations of CDC were issued as early as three months after the agency said that social distancing and masks are not required for vaccinated people. The new guidance has come because of the transmissible Delta variant and in few cases, the vaccinated people are infected with the Covid-19 at the same rate as it is spreading in unvaccinated people.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky made a statement on Tuesday that our recommendations need an update due to new changes in science.

An infectious diseases physician and epidemiologist at the University of Florida, Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi agreed on the new guidelines of the CDC and also gave advice to the people that they should be prepared for further changes as necessary. He further added that the medical, social, and economic factors are important for effective guidelines.

On the discussion of the new recommendations, Rochelle Walensky commented that according to new research of CDC, the viral load of the vaccinated person is the same as it is of the unvaccinated person. The new findings also suggest that vaccinated people can become highly contagious due to the infection with Delta variant and also makes unvaccinated people and children at risk. Although, vaccinations are great in protecting against any severe illness.

The new recommendations include wearing masks to all the children from kindergarten to 12th grade when they return to school.

An epidemiologist and associate professor of population health sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Ajay Sethi said that the use of masks is the best idea, however, not all vaccinated people can become a source of transmission.

According to some experts, the decision to the upliftment of masks was too early for the fully vaccinated people.

Mokdad was very vocal on Twitter and the agency should make new guidelines related to the mask upliftment before the delta variant predominates in the US. He added that they should have reversed their decision earlier, although he is glad that the agency did reverse their guidelines.

The former lead White House adviser, Andy Slavitt has appreciated the critic’s response and commented that CDC has been slow in its decisions. He had tweeted the same on Tuesday.

CDC is in a tough position often because of different considerations as commented by Sethi. He further added that the agency wants to make a decision based on public sentiments and scientifically based recommendations.

Experts have been constantly focusing more on the vaccination rate across the country with the wearing of masks as it slows the spread of the virus.

Kartik Cherabuddi informed that only 49.7 percent of the citizens are fully vaccinated in the US, although the vaccination rates differ between states and individuals. Increasing the vaccination rates in states that are lagging behind in the process is the main turning point in the pandemic.

