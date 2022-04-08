Where Was Gunsmoke Filmed? See All Cast, Crew, Episodes!!

Gunsmoke is the longest-running primetime television western in history, broadcasting on CBS from 1955 until 1975. Since its debut in 1957, the show has been the most-watched television series in the United States.

Gunsmoke Was Filmed In Which Location? Check Out The Cast And Crew!

Originally broadcast on radio by CBS from 1952 to 1961, the 1890s setting of Gunsmoke was based in the town of Dodge City, Kansas. Matt Dillon (James Arness), a U.S. marshal in charge of keeping order in an American frontier town, was the focus of the television series.

Weaver’s character was replaced by Festus Haggen in 1964 when he quit the show (Ken Curtis).

In most of the series, Dillon and his comrades faced bandits, robbers, or other prairie-based perils. Most disagreements in the small, close-knit society were caused by an outsider entering and generating some commotion.

Shoot-outs were a significant part of the show, as implied by its moniker.

A considerable part of the show’s longevity is due to the psychological tension, and uncomfortable situations addressed through the moral gray area rather than an all-out fight at noon.

While Gunsmoke’s popularity led to many imitators, none of them had the length or success of Gunsmoke.

Several made-for-television movies based on the Gunsmoke series were produced after the series ended, including The Last Apache (1990), One Man’s Justice (1991), and Return to Dodge (1987). (1994). All of them starred Arness.

Interesting Facts about Gunsmoke

One of the first American soldiers to storm the Anzio shoreline during World War II was James Arness. His lower leg and foot were damaged by machine gunfire.

To avoid walking a lot in his parts, Milburn Stone came up with the name “Milburn” himself.

While known as “Doc” for most of his life, “Doc” Adams never had an actual word. Fortunately, the show’s creators allowed Stone to choose a first name that goes well with his character’s surname.

Gilligan’s Island had to be terminated because Gunsmoke had dropped from the top 30 ratings in 1967 when the show was in danger of being axed.

CBS president William Paley, on the other hand, was a big fan of the show and did everything he could to get it moved up in the schedule.

The network agreed and shifted Gunsmoke to a primetime spot on Monday mornings at dawn. Although that time slot had previously belonged to Gilligan’s Island, the show’s cancellation resulted in Gunsmoke’s resurgence in the ratings.

Dennis Weaver needed to go through two rounds of auditions

Due to his poor performance in his initial audition, he persuaded the casting director to give him another opportunity.

As of 1961, the radio show was still airing alongside the television show. The total number of episodes in the radio above series was more than 400—what a way to entice the viewers.

The band’s lead singer, Ken Curtis, took Frank Sinatra’s place

Ken Curtis had a successful singing career before becoming Festus, the lovable mascot. As Tommy Dorsey’s band’s crooner on the show, Frank Sinatra’s career began to take off in the early 1940s.

When Ken Curtis stepped in and filled in the hole created by Sinatra’s departure from the program and band for his solo career.