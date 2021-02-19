Health officials warned Wednesday of another surge due to Covid-19 variants. Therefore, it was more important than ever for Americans to continue practicing safety measures that worked against the spread of the virus, CNN reported.

Health Officials Warn Americans To Practice Safety Measures To Avoid Covid-19 Variants Surge

Rochelle Walensky, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned during a White House briefing that the continued spread of more transmissible variants could jeopardize the progress made in the last month if the US let its guard down.

With the lowering of cases, the US would give fewer opportunities for the variants to spread and fewer opportunities for new variants to emerge, she added.

The warning had been repeated by multiple experts recently as the mounting tally of variant cases even more state leaders were opting to loosen Covid-19 restrictions.

Among the strains that is the greatest cause for worry for health professionals is the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the UK, that the CDC had earlier warned could become the predominant variant in March. More than 1,270 cases of the variant had been reported by the agency across 41 states and Washington, DC.

However, the US had two powerful tools that could help against its spread and the move further out of the pandemic’s tunnel, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Wednesday night.

The two ways that we could counter that was one continue to do the kinds of public health interventions that we talked about all the time, he said.

That included the universal wearing of masks, avoiding visiting crowded areas, social distancing and regular hand washing.

But also as the weeks and months went by, as one vaccinated more and more people, one had a vaccine that worked against this variant, he added. So if we rolled out the vaccine and got as many people vaccinated as quickly as we possibly could while maintaining the public health measures, the US would be in good stead.

Fauci cautioned that it would not be easy due to the variant’s transmissibility which was the reason to act quickly on that.

Also, lab studies offered some positive news this week, suggesting that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could protect against Covid-19 variants.

However, even as the country continued to deal with vaccination challenges, including frigid weather, that had slowed deliveries this week, many Americans who were not currently in priority groups were wondering when they would get their shots.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that 600 million Covid-19 vaccine doses would be available to the country by the end of July, seeing every American vaccinated. His words came after earlier announcements that the US was on track to have enough vaccines for 300 million Americans by the end of July.

But according to commentators, actually vaccinating all those people would likely take longer.

Fauci told CNN that the vaccines would be available in July. He added it might take an additional couple of months actually, maybe toward the end of the summer, to get everybody vaccinated.

Just how long it would take would depend on the authorities’ efficiency got the shots into peoples’ arms, he added.

US and state leaders had in the meantime worked to ramp up the vaccination numbers and boosted efficiency using measures like adding pressing more vaccinators into service, hosting vaccine events, opening mass vaccination sites and roping in companies and pharmacies in the drive.

On Wednesday, Kroger announced its health care division, Kroger Health, had administered over 380,000 Covid-19 vaccines across 25 states to groups that included essential health care workers, educators and elderly populations.

According to the company’s release, about 1,300 Kroger Health pharmacies were receiving and administering shots. It added, once all 2,200 pharmacies started getting vaccine doses, they would be able to administer nearly 500,000 vaccinations every week.