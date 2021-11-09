As the country is inching closer towards normalcy, workers are concerned about the safety of their offices.Businesses strive to make their staffs

A Healthy Building To Curb COVID 19 And For Better Performance At Work

Nowadays, businesses have started giving priority to one more thing, indoor air quality. According to experts, healthy air inside a building not only prevents COVID 19, but also other respiratory infections. It also improves productivity. Some even say that no business has ever realized the impact the office building can have on its staff. It eliminates infections and improves performance at the same time. This is what Joseph G. Allen, Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health associate professor and director of the Harvard Healthy Buildings program said during the CNBC Workforce Executive Council summit last Wednesday. Good ventilation enhances cognitive function and improves overall health. Quite naturally worker productivity gets to the next level.

The renewed interest in air quality indicates one thing; the “droplet dogma” is now a thing of the past. This, according to experts, comes from deeper insights into how COVID 19 transmits to others. Frequent sanitization and the six-foot rule were great when everyone believed that COVID 19 spreads through respiratory droplets. These travel around when one coughs or sneezes and they don’t go more than six feet. But the fact is that COVID 19 is an infection that spreads through the aerosols our lungs emit. They travel much more than six feet and live longer in the air that is circulated in an area. When a person speaks, breathes, coughs or sneezes, he emits aerosols of varying sizes. These carry the virus and travel to any area of the building. Anyone who inhales it gets infected.

If a building is not well ventilated, the aerosols happen to build up in the area. If they carry the virus, they infect everyone inside. This is the feature that is general to all areas where outbreaks happen, they point out.

Even the few minutes spent in an ill-ventilated room irrespective of the glass used or the size of the building make people vulnerable to the virus.

There are lots of things businesses can do to improve air quality inside their offices. To begin with, renovate the office building.

Inspect the entire building and check if everything is working in accordance with its original purpose. The advice may appear like stating the obvious. But this is something businesses in general tend to avoid.

Buildings remain uncared for years. If the office needs renovation, do it.

See to it that maximum amount of fresh air gets into your building. Upgrade your air filtering mechanism to MERV 13. Buildings in general feature MERV 8 that capture 20% of the particles in the air. A MERV 13 is capable of capturing up to 90% of the air particles. MERV is Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value. These high-quality air filters protect you from COVID 19 and improve productivity at work.

Experts at Harvard published their research in this regard in recent days. They monitored workers across the globe for 12 months. Each person had a sensor in place at the office desk. A Smartphone app helped them take short cognitive tests at regular intervals. They found that those who worked in environments where the air quality was the highest performed better than those who were not fortunate enough to have it.

This attests to the observations of experts across the globe. A healthy building eliminates infections, improves productivity and contributes to the overall health of employees.