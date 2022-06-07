Who Is Heney Rollins? Age, Height, Net Worth, Girlfriend, Family, And More!!

Henry Rollins is a recognizable face if you follow Rolling Stone Australia. He’s a multi-talented entertainer who excels as a singer, guitarist, actor, and stand-up comic. Rolling Stone Australia has a radio program with him on KCRW He also wrote a regular piece for the Los Angeles Weekly. The state of Alert and Black Flag were both formed by him in 1980, and he was also the lead singer of the California hardcore punk band. When did it take place? 1981 to 1986.

Who Is Heney Rollins?

Henry’s birth has been determined to be February 13, 1961, in Washington, D.C. While his mother is of Irish ancestry and his father is Jewish, he is their sole kid.

Henry’s grandpa renamed himself after arriving in the United States from Latvia. After his parents divorced, his mother raised him in Washington, D.C. He was repeatedly sexually molested by both adults and other children in his formative years.

Quick Facts About Heney Rollins

As a contributing writer, he was selected Details’ Man of the Year in 1994.

Human rights, including same-sex marriage, were among the issues he fought for throughout his career.

His closest buddy was assassinated in front of him by home robbers in California when he was there.

Heney Rollins Age & Early Life Explored

October 8, 2021, Henry Rollins, born on February 13, 1961, will be 60. There has been no romantic interaction between him and anybody since he was 20. Aside from his professional life, he tends to avoid long-term romantic partnerships. He also refuses to eat any beef and only eats fish as a meat substitute. They have known one other for a long time, and Ian MacKaye is one of them.

Heney Rollins Net Worth And Career

Henry Rollins has a net worth of $6 million as of 2022. Among Rollins’ many accomplishments is his work as a singer and producer on some well-known albums. He’s mainly on television right now. The Rollins Band first appeared on television in 1993 and 1994, kicking off his television career.

After the band dissolved, he was offered several concerts and radio programs, and he has been on many of them. Harmony in My Head, an Indie 103.1 FM program, has featured him. Los Angeles was the city where this radio station was based.

Heney Rollins Wife And Kids

When asked whether he believed in love, Henry Rollins said, “No.” What happened to his parents may be a factor in his behavior, and it was clear to him that he had never had a relationship with a woman in his life.

There were speculations that he had relationships with Janeane Garofalo, Madonna, and Diamanda Galas. There is no record of Rollins ever having been married.

Conclusion

He was born on February 13, 1961, making him Paul and Iris Rollins’ sole child. In terms of stature, he’s 6’1″ and 176 pounds.

Having gone to a prep school for males, he was taught to be very disciplined and committed. After just one semester, he dropped out of the American University.

READ MORE:

His mother raised him on her own after his parents split when he was a child, and he is now an adult. Because he was subjected to sexual abuse as a youngster, his early years were marred by anguish.