The vaccinations are out and are being administered daily. But, we still have a long way to go in vaccinating every individual and developing herd immunity. The effects have started to show as the CDC reports that healthcare workers are getting less affected by the virus as more and more of them are getting vaccinated. This is a positive result of the large-scale vaccination drive that is in full swing around the United States.

Herd Immunity Can Be Reached By Summer: CDC Says

Not only the US but other countries are trying their best to overcome the difficult situations created because of Covid-19. Most of the vaccines that have been developed are effective beyond 90%. So, there is a high possibility that if the vaccine is administered to a majority of people gradually the large-scale effects of the virus could be subsided. CDC has also said that places, where wearing masks and social distancing are being taken seriously, have reported fewer cases from the places which done away with Covid-19 protocols.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention have given proper evidence to support its arguments. The cities that opened dine-in spaces for the customers were hit by a fresh wave of covid cases. These reports have been released by the CDC in the wake of many States relieving the covid restrictions. The mask mandate was implemented in many states to curb the effects of the rising cases of Covid-19 in the United States of America.

The experts believe that all the efforts could start to show a long-term effect in the summer season. The vaccination drive will build up herd immunity among the people of the country and everything can start to go back to normal as it was before in the times of Covid-19.

The situation relating to covid has improved significantly after the vaccination was rolled out. But, it is not the right time to stop taking necessary precautions exclaimed Dr. Fauci.

Using masks in closed spaces is advisable as it is necessary for protection from the virus. Until herd immunity is achieved these precautions are necessary for stopping the further proliferation of the virus. The US President Joe Biden has assured that there are enough vaccines for every adult in the United States. Most of the Adult population will be vaccinated by the end of May, which is a good sign.

Currently, over 2 million vaccine shots are being administered daily. If the same pace is maintained and a regular flow of vaccines is available, May end could be the time when every adult in the United States of America is vaccinated.

People are also excited about the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson which requires only one shot of the vaccine. Before this, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require 2 shots at an interval of 21 days. The CDC and FDA approved the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine which is great news. CDC has also said that 28 million people out of 300 million Americans have been vaccinated which is almost 8% of the entire population of the United States of America.

If the vaccination continues at the same pace, almost 60 to 70% of the population of the United States can be vaccinated by mid-September.

Although new variants have appeared, hopes are still high that the vaccination plan would unfold as expected. So, the mask mandate and restriction on dine-in options are crucial at this point.