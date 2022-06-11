Here Is Why Harry And Meghan Didn’t Sit With William And Kate Middleton

During the short time they spent together across the pond, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not engage in any conversation with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to an interview published in this week’s edition magazine with a royal source, “It to be all about the queen, give people the opportunity to speculate about their relationship.”After leaving their positions as senior members of the British royal family and moving to the United States in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their children on their first vacation back to the United Kingdom. The pair returned to England for the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, which celebrated the monarch’s 70th year of their reign.

At St. Paul’s Cathedral on the previous Friday, the royal family was there for a thanksgiving ceremony held in honor of the current monarch, who is 96 years old. Harry, who is 37 years old, and Markle, who is 40, came before William, who is 39, and Middleton, who is 40. It had been more than two years since they had been seen in public together, and this was their first appearance.

Observers of the royal family noticed that Prince William and Kate Middleton did not make eye contact with other couples as they made their way to their seats in the front row. Even Prince Charles averted his gaze as he walked past the row where Harry and Markle speculated that he was trying to avoid looking at them. Additionally, the couples are in different areas from one another.

After the ceremony, several royal family members proceeded to the reception at The Guildhall; however, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not attend the lunch.

They also missed the star-studded “Platinum Party At The Palace” on Saturday and decided to privately celebrate their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday at Frogmore Cottage. The occasion was Lilibet’s first year of life.

Not much later, Harry and Markle, together with their two children, made a hasty return to their residence in California.

The two individuals watched the ceremony of Trooping the Color on June 2 from the Major General’s Office. They join Prince William and Kate Middleton on the balcony of Buckingham Palace because, at this point in their careers, they do not qualify as senior working royals. A carriage parade was another event in which they did not participate.

After marrying a British prince in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, Markle, who had a career as an actress in the United States, was given the title of Duchess of Sussex. In 2019, the couple became parents to a boy named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step down from their royal responsibilities after what they called the intrusions of the British media and the discriminatory attitudes it showed against the former star of the television show “Suits.” The family has just relocated to the city of Montecito, California.

After stepping down from their royal responsibilities, the pair gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. In the interview, they discussed the terrible remarks made by an anonymous royal about how black Archie’s complexion would be before he was born. The duchess said that the acute loneliness she experienced being a member of the royal family drove her to entertain thoughts of ending her own life. Harry said at one time that his father, Charles, who is 73, had stopped receiving his calls. The charges of racism made by the couple will handle the matter in private.

The couple’s second child, a girl they called Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in June of that year.

Both Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, are honored by the name Lilibet, which is also the family nickname of the monarch.

