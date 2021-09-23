The situation of infections from variants of the Sars-COV-2 virus continues to be grim and the American Academy of Pediatrics reported 225,978 infections among children across the United States in the last week. This, of course, is a slight decline in the number of cases from 243,373 during the week before.

This rise comes as children have begun returning to physical classes in schools and children below the age of 12 years are still unvaccinated. Experts at the AAP feel that schools should have waited until vaccination was cleared for children below the age of 12 years. They expressed concern that cases of Covid-19 infection in children have increased to 925,000 just in the past 4 weeks.

High Level Of Covid-19 Infection Among Children

Even though there has been a 214% increase in infections among children, they are still much less vulnerable to serious infection and death as compared to adults. There are few states in the USA that have reported hospitalizations and death due to Covid-19 and the data shows that only 1.6 to 4.2% of the hospitalizations are of children and only 0.25% deaths. The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reported 548 deaths of children below the age of 18 years of age due to Covid-19.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, said that the vaccine for younger children below the age of 12 years would be ready by the end of the year. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a member of the board of Pfizer, said

the vaccine for younger children would be out by the end of September 2021. Dr. Gottlieb added that once the vaccine is ready, it will be another 4 to 6 weeks before the vaccine is authorized for use on children.

Dr. Gottlieb drew attention to the necessity for vaccination and said that after authorization of the vaccine, it would be up to parents to get their children vaccinated. Data from the CDC shows that 54.7% of Americans have been vaccinated and that children in their teens have the lowest rate of vaccination though vaccines have been permitted for children from the age of 12 years and above.

Meanwhile, the 7 day average for infections due to the Sars-COV-2 virus has increased to 146,182 which is higher than the previous week’s daily average of 137,783 and the delta variant continues to be the dominant strain, causing 99% of all the infections. The 7-day average of hospitalizations at 11165 is slightly lower than the previous week’s daily average of 11836.

There has been a daily average of 1448 deaths which is higher compared to the daily average of the previous week which was 1233 and a total of 666,440 Americans have died from the deadly virus. 1067 of these fatalities are from the state of Florida alone.

The United States has so far administered 386.2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. An additional 2.2 million Americans with weakened or compromised immune systems have been given a third booster dose of the vaccine since August 13 when the American authorities had permitted the third booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to those who had not received enough immunization from the 2 standard doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines and the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

While the FDA and the CDC wait until they are ready to provide vaccination for children below the age of 12 years, parents with children in their teens need to come out and get them vaccinated if the rate of infection among children is to be brought down.