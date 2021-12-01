Hello all, if you are looking for an effective solution for strong and white teeth, check out this HiSmile review. There’s no denying that people want a whiter, brighter smile; after all, it makes you appear more attractive and self-confident. Teeth whitening treatments have become very popular in the last few years because of this, so much so that there are now even DIY Teeth Whitening Kits available online.

HiSmile Reviews: How Does This Peroxide Free Teeth Whitening Kit Work?

The Teeth Whitening Kit that we’re looking at in this HiSmile review is just one of these and features in our Teeth Whitening Kits category in the form of DIY teeth whitening pen. If you’re wondering how it works, then I’ll fill you in with all the necessary aspects of the teeth whitening kit.

Product name HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit Brand HiSmile Main Benefits Make your teeth whiter Category Teeth Care Ingredients Phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid, Hydroxyapatite, Potassium Citrate Item Form Gel Includes Strength Whitening Pods, LED Device, Mouth Tray, and Shade guide Features Peroxide Free Teeth Whitening, Vegan Results 10 minutes Side effects No side effects Price $119.20 Official Website Click here

HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit Overview

HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit has launched in the market a while ago. This is when I decided to review the product to know about it in detail.

This HiSmile review is written after in-depth research and based on customer responses. The data provided here is collected from authentic sources and also from the manufacturer. So, go through the review to get all your queries about the teeth whitening kit cleared.

What is HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit?

HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit is a DIY teeth whitening kit that includes six HiSmile Professional Strength Whitening Pods, LED Device, Mouth Tray, and Shade guide. When used correctly, the HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit will make your teeth whiter in just 10 minutes. HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit is designed to work on teeth stains such as cavities, plaque, and coffee, tea, red wine, and cigarettes without producing free radicals, which can destroy the enamel and cause tooth sensitivity.

HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit uses a HiSmile PAP technology that oxidizes dental stains without producing free radicals: HiSmile PAP+ is an antioxidant that attaches itself to the stain, gently breaking it down so you can remove it easily

Hismile Creators The research team behind Hismile Teeth Whitening Kit is Dr. Mauro Pascolutti(Head of Research & Development), Dileusa de Oliveira (Research & Development Specialist), and Fabio Alfieri (Product Expert). This research team works with dentists and other experts to deliver effective teeth whitening products.

HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit Ingredients

HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit contains the following key ingredients:

🔹Phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid (PAP) The name PAP+ refers to this substance, which is the most important component of this new mixture. A safe alternative to peroxide that has been clinically shown to whiten teeth. It has no negative side effects when it comes to oxidizing tooth stains, thus it can successfully whiten teeth without causing pain or irritation. 🔹Hydroxyapatite (HAp) The major component of teeth is hydroxyapatite. The PAP+ composition incorporates a nano-synthetic version that restores minerals in the enamel’s damaged areas. This will help to build the tooth’s protective layers over time. 🔹Potassium Citrate A potent desensitizer that aids in the relief of pre-existing sensitivity. It goes down deep into the tooth and into the delicate layer of dentin to deliver long-term pain and sensitivity relief to the nerves.

Other ingredients in the HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit are Glycerin, Water/Aqua, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, PVP, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Saccharin, Aroma/Peppermint Oil, Mica, Titanium Dioxide, Piroctane Olamin.

What is included in the HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit?

HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit consists of six HiSmile Professional Strength Whitening Pods, LED Device, Mouth Tray, and Shade guide. The shade guide can be used to check the shade of your teeth.

How does the HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit work?

The PAP+ formula is designed to oxidize teeth stains while avoiding the release of dangerous chemicals known as free radicals, which can destroy the enamel and cause dental sensitivity. To put it another way, when you whiten your teeth using the new PAP+ solution, the enamel is not eroded or damaged, and the outer layers of the tooth stay intact and preserved.

The PAP+ targets teeth stains both internally and externally without jeopardizing your oral health, without creating irritation or discomfort, and the LED aids in the whitening process.

How to Use HiSmile?

It is mentioned on the official website that the HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit should be used one or two times for results. Then the remaining pack can be used for special events or occasions.

To use the HiSmile PAP+ Teeth Whitening Kit, you’ll need to follow a few simple instructions. To get the best results, make sure you follow all of the stages properly.

👉Step 1- Get started with the HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit by brushing your teeth well before using it. This is to get rid of the germs and dirt in the mouth. 👉Step 2- In this stage, you apply the formula to the teeth. Each Pod provides enough whitening gel for a single treatment. Place half of the Pod on top of the Mouth Tray and the other half on the bottom. 👉Step 3- The last stage is where the treatment begins. Press the button to turn on the LED Device, then place it in your mouth. Allow 10 minutes for the device to turn off automatically. Expel any remaining gel and properly rinse your mouth with water.

Before cleaning with water, always detach the Mouth Tray from the LED Device.

Benefits of HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit

The customer reviews are not always accurate, and the manufacturer often provides false information to make their product seem better than it is. Always consult a dentist before using teeth whitening products as they may have side effects on your health. Also, check the merits of the product before buying it.

The benefits of the HiSmile Teeth Whitening kit are listed below:

🔺HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit claims to remove up to stains in 10 minutes. 🔺It is proven to not damage tooth enamel, unlike other methods such as strips and bleaches which can wear down the outer layers of the tooth. 🔺HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit helps remove staining caused by smoking, tea, coffee, and other foods. 🔺HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit contains no peroxides or bleaching agents, which can damage your teeth by eating away at the enamel. 🔺It is also vegan-friendly.

When can the HiSmile results be expected?

Online reviews might be suggesting various time frames for the results to get effective. They get you only confused and irritated.

The official website suggests a usage of one to two times to see results which seems to be true based on research. The ingredients in the kit also appear to be effective. After the first usage, the formula can be used based on your convenience.

HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit Side effects

HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit is not the same as some other teeth whitening kits, HiSmile’s product can be used by anyone. HiSmile has gone through clinical trials and this kit is completely safe for use.

HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit does not damage your teeth – it only removes stains, leaving your teeth looking whiter and healthier. This kit contains the HiSmile patented PAP+ technology which is clinically proven to remove surface stains from your teeth. As of now, no side effects have been reported. However, it is always safe to consult a health expert before using the kit.

Is HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit legit or not?

HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit is an at-home DIY kit that includes LED lights and a HiSmile solution. It is peroxide free and the whitening ingredient used is Phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid (PAP) which does not release free radicals.

It removes stains easily and does not damage the enamel. HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit is vegan-friendly. The formula is also clinically proven. Therefore, it seems to be safe for all to use. The procedure to use the kit is also simple which anyone can follow. It can be used based on your convenience. Based on these reviews, the HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit seems to be legit.

HiSmile Customer Reviews and Complaints

The HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit Customer reviews are positive so far. Satisfied customers have seen results after the first few treatments themselves.

Some negative responses were also reported of not seeing results instantly. The results depend on the state of your teeth. If there are serious damages, it might take time. So, keep this in your mind before purchasing the kit. However, most of the customers have seen results with the first few treatments. For best results, follow proper food habits also.

HiSmile Pricing and Availability

HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit comes at a reasonable price. The price mentioned on the official website is $119.20.

The formula is only available on the official website. There might be duplicates of the original product on other websites. So, if you wish to buy the kit, make sure to purchase from the official online store.

Final Verdict –HiSmile Reviews

HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit is a clinically proven teeth whitener that uses ingredients like Hydroxyapatite which breaks down the stains on your tooth enamel. The kit includes whitening pods, LED, a mouth tray, and a shade guide that helps you to compare the shade of your teeth.

As per the HiSmile reviews, this kit is free of peroxide and the teeth whitening ingredient used in the formula is PAP that does not release free radicals.

In addition to these features, HiSmile provides their customers with free access to their customer service team who can help answer any questions they have about how to use the kit or what kind of results they should expect from using it. Thus, the HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit seems to be worth a try.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it safe for all? HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit is a clinically proven DIY kit that whitens the teeth. It is also peroxide-free. PAP+ formula is used which is free from PEG, SLS, Parabens, Phthalates, Alcohol, Carrageenan, Toluene, and Triclosan. Therefore, it seems to be safe for use. How should it be used? The manufacturer has recommended a 3 step procedure to follow. Go to the official website for detailed info. Is the formula effective? HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit contains ingredients that are clinically tested such as PAP, Hydroxyapatite, etc. These substances whiten the teeth as well as protect them from germs. Satisfied customers have said that the formula is effective. How long does it take for the HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit to show results? It is mentioned on the official website that the results will be visible within the first one to two treatments. Where can I purchase HiSmile ? HiSmile can be purchased directly through the official website. If you come across the formula on other websites, they are just replicas of the original formula sold due to high market demand.

