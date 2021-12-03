Despite concerns about the Omicron coronavirus strain and the Federal Reserve growing more hawkish, some investors are questioning whether December’s exceptionally good market performance would continue into 2017.

Historical Data Shows That Stock Market In US Will Do Well In December

November and December have been the S&P 500’s second and third strongest months since 1950, with an average annual growth rate of 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

The COVID-19 variation’s influence on the global economy and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish decision on inflation on Tuesday led to a 0.8 percent drop in the index in November, terminating the year’s gains. At this point in the year, the S&P 500 had risen 21.6 percent.

Even if these dangers aren’t going away any time soon, the stock market might still end 2014 on a high note if past history is any indication. According to statistics from Bespoke Investment Group, December is more likely than any other month since 1928 for the S&P 500 to have a positive return.

November’s underwhelming performance has only served to confirm the year-long trend of excellent results: The S&P 500 fell in November for the 10th year in a row, according to the firm’s data, but still gained more than 10% for the year. According to Bespoke, this is the ninth year in a row that equities have finished the month of December with a gain.

There is little question that momentum is a contributing element, according to macro expert George Pearkes of Bespoke. If the stock market has been on a climb throughout the year, investors who have been underweight and want to increase their holdings before the end of the year may be able to do so.

When the S&P 500 has had a strong first 11 months of the year, December tends to be even more hopeful, according to Ryan Detrick, the senior market analyst at LPL Financial.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that the central bank is likely to explore increasing the pace of its monthly asset purchases in light of growing inflation. On Tuesday, the Cboe Volatility Index returned to levels seen during last week’s Omicron-driven selloff. The news sent the stock market into a tailspin, and Treasury bond interest rates soared in response.

Because of the potential for policy changes, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management Charlie Ripley recently issued a warning to market participants.

The S&P 500, which has reached record highs this year in part because of a slew of technology firms, is likely to suffer if the Federal Reserve switches to a more hawkish stance.

With increasing interest rates on Treasury bonds, some investors may find stocks less appealing as a result of the Federal Reserve’s anticipated more aggressive stance. Increasing interest rates on Treasury bonds may reduce the long-term cash flow value of stocks with high valuations.

In comparison to the historical average of 20.8 times, S&P 500 technology firms are now trading at 27.5 times their 12-month profit estimates. According to Goldman Sachs, investors may use these four possible Omicron strain scenarios to gauge the severity of the strain and its effect on global GDP.