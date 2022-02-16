Since the discovery of HIV researchers has failed to find a proper vaccine for sexually transmitted disease. It has nearly been 40 years that researchers are trying but have failed to reach any conclusion.HIV or the Human Immunodeficiency Virus causes AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), which affects the body’s capability to fight back against diseases.

No Conclusion Found Regarding The HIV Vaccines For 40 years Now!

We can say that it hampers the immune system of the body. It is a sexually transmitted disease that is spread through infected blood, vaginal fluid, or semen.

Here are the symptoms of HIV or AIDS:-

High fever

Sore throat

A lot of fatigue

These symptoms are somewhat similar to the flu. When the diseases turn into AIDS they show a few different symptoms such as:-

Losing weight

High fever

Heavy sweating during the night .

. Fatigue

Repetitive infections

According to the researchers, the vaccine for HIV could not be made till now due to significant barriers. These barriers were mainly related to the complexity of the virus. Other problems faced were related to the disease focusing on different infections for example Covid -19.

Dan H. Barouch, MD, Ph.D. said that the scientific challenges faced by the researchers were unpredictable and unexpected in the long history of vaccinology. He also mentioned that the research was going on for the search for a prophylactic vaccine for HIV. She said this on Sunday during her lecture in the Bernard Fields Lecture at a virtual conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections.

Barouch the Director Of the Center For Virology and Vaccine Research at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston along with William Bosworth Castle ( Professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School) were the people who outlined the problems.

Here Are The Problems Faced Due To During The Whole HIV Vaccine Development:-

Firstly the wide diversity of the virus caused some delay in the development in research.

The immunity against the disease was unclear and the latent virus reservoirs were established earlier.

Due to the neutralizing antibodies being reactive those could have been reactive to humans.

Barouch claimed that due to these complexities the vaccine is not made till now. He said that it was a huge contributor that vaccines couldn’t be made earlier like the vaccine for Covid-19 was made. He even said that due to the Covid-19 research being conducted earlier, from 41 reported cases and a single death report.

According to Dan H. Barouch believed that the Covid-19 virus got a bit more attention from the world of vaccinology. They used all the ways possible to find out the vaccine for the virus using developments in the field of vaccinology and immunology of viruses. The development of therapeutics also played a major role in vaccine development.

Dan H. Barouch also outlined the fact that there are more than 79 million people who have been affected by HIV and 36 million of those people have lost their lives, these data were gathered to date from the first day of the virus’s origin.

On the other hand, the HIV or AIDS vaccine is just being researched for years now but some of the other difficulties arise in front of the researchers. There just have been 5 vaccinations available for human trial over so many years yet nothing substantial stands apart. These vaccines were mainly gene-based vaccinations. He said that having just 5 tests of vaccinations without one being fully successful is not a conclusive result regarding the topic. Although he was hopeful for the fact that, in the future, we would have the HIV vaccine one day.