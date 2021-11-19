Because of the pandemic last year, most of the people in the United States did not gather on holidays. Now, it has been nearly 2 years since this pandemic, and people are starting to resume celebrations once again. But it is also important to understand that safety is the priority.

According to Wexner Medical Center of Ohio State University’s recent survey, the people in the United States are cautious.

Holiday Season Approaches,Make Safety Your First Priority

The survey asked around 2,047 people about the age of 18 years. It was an online survey and asked these people about their holiday plans.

They found that among these participants, more than half of the Americans want to know the vaccination status of their guests.

Last year at this time, a similar survey was conducted that concluded that 67% of survey participants wished that their guests would wear masks. The survey this year showed that more than half of the adults in the country will make a similar request.

Wexner Medical Center’s patient safety and chief quality officer Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser says that if every person that is attending a gathering is vaccinated and does not have major health risks can have a small and safe gathering without such precautions.

He continued that a big threat is posed by unvaccinated individuals, so it becomes necessary to put some precautions and rules even if it becomes a little awkward.

Dr. Gonsenhauser, in an interview with Medical News Today, said that many participants of the survey they did last year intended to participate and hold gatherings of some kind.

Their findings were predictable. Dr. Gonsenhauser said that we experienced a huge surge last year after the holidays.

Last year to most people vaccines were not accessible and available. Dr. Gonsenhauser said that most people this year reduce the precautions and want their guests vaccinated. He was surprised that a huge number of people are taking precautions and are cautious.

The survey this year concludes that the people of the United States do not want to risk themselves to COVID-19 once again.

For instance, the survey says that 72% of participants intend to Celebrate the holidays with their own household. About half of the people said that they would like to inquire about the vaccination status of the potential guests.

Dr. Gonsenhauser says confirming that vaccination is effective, and they work. It is really plain and simple, he says. In the history of medicine, the vaccines developed for COVID-19 are the most effective, he noted.

The Wexner Medical Center recommends people various measures and precautions to take during the gatherings these holidays. The first and the most straightforward way is to wear masks. It’s important to keep the gatherings and celebrations small. Ask your guests about their vaccination status and their COVID-19 history. Consider enjoying these holidays only with your intimate family members and friends. If you have an underlying condition that makes you more prone to catching the infection, it is best to take precautions.

In his interview, Dr. Gonsenhauser reminded that in this holiday season, COVID-19 is not the only threat.

It is important to get your flu vaccines because we expect more flu infections during this winter season.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu vaccine annually is advised for everyone above six months. There are some exceptions. Flu vaccines are available widely and it’s important to take them before this holiday season.

It is also important to note that this holiday season, vaccinate your children. As their vaccines are approved, if they are eligible, let them take their shots before participating in gatherings.