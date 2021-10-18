In new guidance issued by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, for the holiday season, they said that masks and outdoor gatherings would still be the prudent way to make holiday gatherings safe this year.

So, getting your holiday-themed masks and porch heaters ready would be the best way to go.

This Holiday Season Masks &Vaccines Are Mandatory As Advised By CDC

The CDC advises eligible people to get themselves vaccinated against COVID 19 before attending any family get-togethers or travel during the holiday season.

To protect the children below 11 years of age who aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine the CDC suggests that all the adults who will be around such children to be vaccinated.

CDC published new data on Friday and according to that unvaccinated adults in the US were in danger of dying from COVID-19, 11 times more than fully vaccinated adults and had 6 times higher risk of testing positive for COVID -19.

For indoor gatherings, the CDC advised people to wear masks especially the unvaccinated and those who are living in areas of high transmission of the disease.

Outdoors are safer than indoors especially for gatherings and hence the CDC suggested people avoid crowded areas before travelling. It is wise for families to take additional precautions before getting together and getting tested. On Friday this guidance was published by the CDC and was not holiday-specific as it was last year but was an update to its holiday pages on its website.

Many public health experts have issued warnings stating that the US could see another spike in COVID-19 cases this winter. This comes after a recent downturn in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past month.

Jennifer Nuzzo a senior scholar at John Hopkins Centre for health security has expressed her concern stating that the US had made some important progress in increasing vaccinations but there were still dangerous gaps in immunity throughout the country and as long as that is the case there will always be ways for the virus to spread and that is the fact of the matter.

She also added that she would like to think the worst was behind given how much we had already endured in terms of a high number of cases but increasing progress in vaccination reach to the public. She believes that the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases won’t be as high as the previous year’s surge but there is nothing declining it either so that momentum will be sustained. Therefore what really happens in the winter will depend on all of us.

Families have a much better option this year of masking up and getting vaccinated as compared to last year when the CDC had advised people to steer away from any travelling and get-togethers in person before the vaccine era.

The Centers for Disease Control vociferated for people’s co-operation and said by working together we can enjoy wholesome holidays, travel and protect one’s health along with the health of our family and friends.

In conclusion, it can be said that wearing masks and preferring outdoor gatherings is the way to go as advised by the CDC. It is prudent to follow this advice as it is a step up compared to the previous year when there was a strict ban on travelling during the holiday season. Heeding the warnings of the CDC and abiding by the rules is something that can be done and will keep the infection cases low this year preventing the spread of the disease especially in low immunity areas. Having only vaccinated adults around the vicinity of children below 11 years is also a wise step as children are quite susceptible to this disease and are a vulnerable group.