Home network, Wi-Fi: Time to break into your life

Earlier, people were managing their home network by installing an antivirus program. The maintenance was limited only to that but not today. Today managing the home network is much more complicated than this. Today it is much more than just offering protection to the computer, laptops on which you and your kids are working.

You may be connecting to the office, and kids are to school’s online classes. Now, it is not only limited to these two devices since you may have other internet-connected devices in your house. It can be tablets, phones, and game consoles. There may be a refrigerator and even a smart TV, and some homes may have installed a security camera, a smart bulb, voice-activated digital valet, and video streaming gadget.

If we consider the average U.S. home, there will be at least eleven internet-connected devices as per Deloitte. Among these devices, most of them are vulnerable and open for hacking. Cyber car burglars can easily hack these devices, and they have the potential to spread ransomware and malware. That is why there is a need to protect all these devices and manage the entire home network. Think about the risks associated with managing the home network.

Among many types of attacks, home networks are one of the common victims of cybercriminals. They make use of innocuous and smart gadgets, and they are stepping stones for their data loot from phones and laptops. Apart from that, they co-opt the simple, smart devices into massive botnets used for wreak havoc entire internet. One of the three internet connections made in home networks contains smart and straightforward devices other than phones and computers. Hence they invite a lot of chances of mischief in case if the users do not lock virtual windows to the network world.

Users can themselves perform these lock, but it takes a lot of work and energy. More than that, the chances of mistakes are high, and that can lead to significant damages. The majority of the people buy the network-protection service. These services are offered either by an internet provider or any other business. Even though it costs them, they feel safe and secured. How does protection work? To understand home network protection, you need to think of the home network as a set of items tied using a string. These items are nothing but the smart devices in your house, and the line is data these devices are sharing.

Now, think about the connection these devices make with the global network. Each item is again tied to a few other things outside your home. There will be many connections, and for you, it is tough to maintain these string connections outside your home. Hence each user needs some help in managing their home network. If you consider the right network service provider, they install firewalls to block data traffic that is not needed, but it may not stop there. Since the protection cannot wholly depend on firewalls, they may also go for artificial intelligence to monitor network traffic and detect unusual and unwanted patterns. The system keeps an eye on malicious internet domains and your devices. It gives proper alerts regarding blocking suspicious websites and potential threats.

With this, users will be able to configure their security and respond to alerts received in phones and laptops. The providers allow you to block unauthorized websites and users by establishing a connection to the smart gadgets available in the user’s home. The majority of the parents are also using such services to set limits on their kid’s browsing. Are the services worth it? How much they cost? The available internet providers offer security suits frequently if you rent your router or modem from them. If you choose Comcast, it may cost $14 a month. Verizon subscribers pay $25 per month for fiber-optic FiOS, but it is available for free when choosing a premium gigabit plan.

If you have your router and bought it recently, they offer security as a free trial and later provide it as a subscription. Apart from these, you have the choice to buy a standalone security appliance or separate service. In that case, you may have to pay about $100 a year. A connected-home analyst with the Omdia tech research firm, Michael Philpott, said, “The majority of the consumers are not aware of securing and protecting their home network. The best and permanent solution is to bring a central solution that can monitor all the connected smart devices in your home network.”

He also adds that he is ready to pay little more to bring peace of mind. Initially, what you need to do is, start your homework on services providers available. Check the service offered by your broadband and the make of your router. Check if the software is simple, easy, and flawless to use. After that, check with other security firm supplies and learn about security tools. McAfee, F-Secure, Bitdefender, and even Trend Micro are current industry leaders.

There is an option to buy a network-security kit from the security companies. But, if you go for this option, you may be paying a little more, but you can expect extra monitoring of your devices present in your home network. You may also find software that can create two different virtual home networks. In that case, you can reserve one system for networked data storage and work computers. Same time you can use others for smart devices like speakers and smart TV.

Is it possible to do it on your own? Now, if you choose to do it on your own, roll up your sleeves. Begin your research on home network security and get educated on the same. But, if you are doing any sensitive work from your home, it is always better to go for extra protection. But, meantime, you can do it with perfect knowledge and protect your home network from malicious attacks. Whether you do it on your own or pay for a service, securing a home network is need of the hour.