Eczema is characterized by dry, itchy skin that tends to get worst during the winters.

People can often use some natural and home remedies like coconut oil or aloe vera to manage the condition.

These natural substances can moisturize the skin and treat the inflammation and the harmful bacteria to manage the swelling and infection.

Home Remedies To Treat Eczema

Although natural home remedies cannot cure eczema, they can be helpful in managing the condition and providing temporary relief.

Aloe vera gel and apple cider vinegar:

Aloe vera gel can be retrieved from the leaves of the plant. They are being used for centuries to treat a variety of medical conditions.

Aloe vera gel has anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, immunity, and wound healing properties that can soothe the sensitive skin associated with eczema.

To obtain the best result, aloe vera gel that contains the least number of added ingredients is to be chosen; alternatively, one can get aloe plants at home and directly retrieve the gel from its leaves.

In terms of precautionary measures, one should always start with a very small amount of gel to check if the skin is sensitive to it, and alcohol should be avoided to further dry out and irritate the skin

According to the National Eczema Association (NEA), apple cider vinegar can prove to be effective against eczema. However, one should be vigilant about any irritation emerging in the skin due to the acid of the vinegar.

Apple cider vinegar can manage eczema by killing the bacteria causing the infection and maintaining the pH level of the skin.

A bleach bath and colloidal oatmeals:

Although it may seem risky, a bath with bleach can improve the symptoms of eczema, according to expert belief.

Bleach is effective in killing the bacteria responsible for the infection, especially the S. aureus bacteria causing the staph infection.

This restores the natural microbiome profile of the skin and helps in managing the symptoms.

Colloidal oatmeal is another natural remedy known to provide some relief against the painful conditions of eczema.

Colloidal oatmeal is also known as Avena Sativa and is made of oats. For this purpose, oats are grounded and boiled to extract the compounds that have healing properties and can prove to be anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative in nature.

It can manage the symptoms of eczema by reducing skin dryness, scaling, roughness, and intense itchiness.

Regular baths and use of coconut oil:

Taking regular part is an important part of eczema care and treatment. For improving the condition, one needs proper moisturization of the skin since the natural ability of the skin to moisturize itself is lost.

However, while bathing, one should be conscious about using the wrong soap, using water that is either too hot or too cold and not moisturizing after bath.

According to the guidelines of NEA, those suffering from eczema should bathe once a day using lukewarm water, bathe for only 15-20 minutes and not scrub their skin, use gentle cleansers, and have medicated baths using oatmeal, apple cider vinegar, and baking soda.

Coconut oil is known to help people with eczema and dry skin owing to the presence of beneficial fatty acids in its composition. Virgin coconut oil can reduce skin inflammation by improving the quality of the outer layer of the skin that acts as a protective barrier against infections.

Lifestyle changes that can improve the condition:

Eczema is characterized by inflamed and sore skin. Hence foods that can reduce inflammation helps in managing the condition.

One should include plenty of anti-inflammatory foods in their daily diet. These include fish, leafy greens, lentils, beans, colorful fruits, vegetables, cinnamon, and turmeric.

Whereas one should avoid the intake of inflammatory foods like eggs, dairy, soy, and wheat products.

Furthermore cold and harsh climatic conditions should be avoided as it can dry out the skin and lead to eczema flares, also string dry heat like sitting close to a fireplace should be avoided as hot dry air can worsen the condition by further drying out and irritating the skin.