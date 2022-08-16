A Homemade Baby Food Contains As Many Toxic Metals As A Store-Bought One

Despite claims to the contrary, a survey published on Thursday indicated that homemade baby food contained the same levels of hazardous metals as store-bought food.

The Significance

Young children and infants exposed to heavy metals risk developing “lifelong deficiencies in IQ,” as pointed out by the study’s authors. “There is evidence that exposure to toxic metals during development can have negative effects on the brain. Learning, thinking, and behaving issues have all been associated with it “following the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

According to the study conducted and released by Healthy Babies, Bright Futures (HBBF), a whopping 94% of both homemade and commercial infant foods contain detectable quantities of one or more heavy metals.

Compared to commercial infant food, the researchers found no evidence that homemade purees or family brands were safer due to reduced metal levels.

Of the foods examined, rice cakes and crisped rice cereal had the highest arsenic amounts.

For heavy metals like lead, arsenic, mercury, and cadmium, scientists analyzed 288 different foods. The goods found to have the lowest levels of contamination were those recently harvested, such as fresh bananas, grits, made baby food meats, butternut squash, lamb, apples, pig, eggs, oranges, and watermelons.

In other words: the nonprofits, scientists, and philanthropists who make up HBBF are all working toward lowering infants’ exposure to neurotoxic chemicals. And that’s the method to extract the most micronutrients from the food you eat.

Is there any risk that my kid will be harmed by the presence of heavy metals in their newborn

Regarding a child’s exposure to harmful metals, the low amounts of heavy metals present in baby meals are likely to be a relatively modest part of that risk. However, it is essential to limit your exposure to any potential hazards. The effects of toxic metals on the developing brain are well documented. Issues with learning, cognition, and conduct have all been associated with it. However, it’s important to remember that hazardous metal exposure is just one of several genetic, social, and environmental factors that might affect a child’s brain health.

How do they get into our food supply?

The crust of the Earth contains metals that occur naturally. They are also a source of pollution, entering our water supply and the soil on which our crops depend. Metals can enter the food chain during processing and storage. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, inorganic arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury are some of food’s most often encountered metals.

The most crucial thing is stricter laws for detecting and restricting the level of heavy metals in foods for infants and toddlers. However, there are several things parents can do right now to limit their children’s exposure to hazardous metals in food and other places:

Do not stick to one type of cuisine when serving. Include a wide range of fresh fruits and vegetables (washed in cool water before being prepared and operated on), whole grains, and lean proteins in your kid’s diet. To reduce exposure to harmful metals and other toxins in some foods, eating a varied diet rich in essential nutrients is recommended.

Check the labels.

Baby food mixes with multiple ingredients could be an intelligent choice. Remember that many of them have the same primary or secondary component. Despite their seemingly different flavor profiles, sweet potatoes may be the foundation of various unusual flavor combinations, including kale/pear and spinach/pumpkin. To provide a truly diverse selection of foods, check the labels to see what goes into making them.

Substitute other grains once in a while. Rice cereal does not have to be the first or only cereal given to a baby as part of a balanced diet that includes fortified infant cereals. Arsenic is absorbed by rice at a higher rate than other crops when grown in groundwater. Oat, barley, couscous, quinoa, farro, and bulgur are just some of the grains that can be incorporated into your infant’s diet. Baby cereals made with a variety of grains are a good option. Brown rice syrup, a common sweetener in processed toddler foods, should also be avoided.

References:

