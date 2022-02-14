The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected individuals of all ages and all classes. The number of deaths worldwide from the coronavirus and its variants is steadily increasing. The economies of many countries have been down for the past few years. The governments are looking forward to easing or lifting the many restrictions imposed during the pandemic to revive the lost economies.

More Covid Hospitalizations for The Unvaccinated than The Vaccinated

Healthcare practitioners are still stressing social distance, wearing proper fitting masks, sanitizing, washing hands regularly, personal hygiene, having a balanced nutritious diet, and maintaining a physically active lifestyle.

However, the essential weapon to fight coronavirus and its variants still remain vaccinations. Vaccinations prevent significant complications from the coronavirus infection like hospitalization, intensive care unit visits, and even deaths. They also help in curtailing the spread of the disease to others, thereby reducing the number of infections.

Besides these vaccinations, fully vaccinated individuals are also eligible for a booster dose after 5 to 6 months of their primary vaccinations. Vaccinations for children are also underway in many countries.

These vaccines and booster doses have been proven to be effective against all coronavirus strains, even against the most dominant and most infectious strain of coronavirus, omicron.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states more than 64% of the US population have been fully vaccinated and more than 42% of the fully vaccinated have received a booster dose.

Though the number of daily cases is showing a downward trend in the past few days, the shocking fact is that the hospitalizations and death rates are still higher. The hospitalized people are those who are neither fully vaccinated nor boosted.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that people who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 are more likely to be hospitalized than fully vaccinated individuals. The data also shows that unvaccinated adults are up to 25 times more likely to be hospitalized than fully vaccinated. Several states in the US, including Georgia, North Dakota, California, also support the same data.

Evidence also shows that individuals who have had a booster shot were less likely to have a Covid-19 hospitalization than those who have not had the booster shots.

In spite of the government’s repeated attempts to vaccinate the people, still many people are reluctant to take the vaccines, that too in a country where vaccines are widely available. The US is amongst one of the countries which have the highest vaccine hesitancy. There are many reasons for not getting vaccinated, the leading reason being fear of needles. Many others are concerned about the risks and side effects of getting vaccinated like blood clots, heart disease, etc.

The poor who are more exposed to the virus has no vaccination access. Neither they have the resources nor are they eligible for any paid leaves to take if at all they have any side effects from the vaccines. One of the leading concerns remains the lack of trust in hospitals, healthcare facilities and lack of trust in the government. Some are blaming religious issues over not getting vaccinated.

From removing the mask mandate restriction in indoor settings and schools to opening up restaurants, pubs, etc., all states are planning to lift off the pandemic restrictions imposed by them. The unvaccinated remain at the most significant risk of ending up in hospitals or even dying. The vaccines have been proved to be safe and easily accessible. Researches also show that the benefits of these vaccines far outweigh their risks. More and more parents are now insisting that their kids also get vaccinated. So, it is very much mandatory that people from all over the world are vaccinated.