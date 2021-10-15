According to forecasts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hospitalizations and deaths caused by COVID-19 will decrease in a month.

The recent forecast says that by November 6, the total deaths will reach around 740,000 to 762,000. According to the data from Johns Hopkins University, the country has seen more than 717,000 deaths caused by the virus.

Hospitals Are Disappointed By The Vaccines Mandate Ban

By November 5, the CDC forecasts 500 to 10,000 new hospitalizations. By October 12, there were more than 64,330 people in hospitals, according to the reports of US Health and Human Services.

Although the country is witnessing a decline in cases, something that is quite positive but on the other hand infections in children are exceptionally high.

According to the report of the American Academy of Pediatrics, there were around 148,222 in the first week of October. The AAP reported that children accounted for a quarter of the total cases.

Johns Hopkins University reports that COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are declining nationally. According to the data, the infections were around 87,676 with 1,559 deaths per day over the last week.

Even as the cases decline, the number of infections we see today is still high, as pointed out by Dr. Anthony Fauci who believes we have to achieve the level of fewer than 10,000 cases.

But experts are worried that as the country approaches winter, it will push people in close spaces without masks and there will be a concern of another potential outbreak. The risk is especially high for children who are not yet eligible for getting vaccines.

In the meantime, schools are trying to protect ineligible children against the virus by imposing preventive measures and testing. Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts is all set to deploy the National Guard’s members to help with COVID-19 testing in schools.

Experts believe that vaccination is the best tool for children in schools.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 35 US states have vaccinated more than half of their population while the other five states have fully vaccinated two-thirds. These five states include Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

But the numbers overall are not yet promising.

According to the CDC, only 56.5% of the population in the US is fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that if we wish to prevent any other outbreak or lethal variant, we need to get these overwhelming unvaccinated people to get their shots.

According to Kaiser Family Foundation Analysis, more than 90,000 deaths could have been prevented by vaccines.

According to JHU, the pandemic has cost more than 104,000 lives. Even at that time, vaccines were widely accessible to common people and the majority of deaths were because of people not getting their vaccine doses.

Many students, schools, and businesses are fighting the efforts of the government who wish to implement vaccine mandates as a measure to save lives.

Governor Greg Abbott passed an order that bans anyone from mandating vaccines. He said that he knows vaccines save lives and are effective but the choice should not be forced, but voluntary.

Medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said that this hinders public health interest and this is not a decision someone should be taking right in the middle of a pandemic.

The CEO and president of Houston Methodist, Dr. Marc Boom said that their hospital is discussing this order but they still expect their employees to be vaccinated. He said that they are deeply disappointed with such an order that prevents them from mandating vaccines.

He said that they want to keep their patients safe.