House Of Dragon Release Date, Cast, Trailor, And Plot!!!

HBO Max shared the following details about “House Of The Dragon” on Twitter on March 30: The first episode of the prequel to “Game of Thrones” is to be published on August 21st on Sunday. It will be accessible to watch on HBO Max after the show airs on HBO, as well. For the first season of “House of the Dragon,” HBO will adhere to this release schedule.

Before the events of the main Game of Thrones series take place in House of the Dragon, there is a prequel. It will be based on George R.R. “Fire and Blood” by George R. R. Martin was released in 2018.

House Targaryen’s history will be examined in this book, which takes place some 200 years after the events shown in Game of Thrones. In recent casting rumors, Viserys they Targaryen, the King of Westeros to succeed Jahaerys, has been a prominent figure.

The House Of Dragon: Quick Facts

In 2022, House of the Dragon‘s premiere will be held on August 21. That George R. R. Martin and his team’s universe will be back in our lives in just a few short months will delight fans.

The ten-episode series will also air in the United Kingdom, where we already know where it will be shown. House of the Dragon premiered on Sky Atlantic, the same network that aired Game of Thrones, and Sky Atlantic has renewed its contract with HBO because of it. This program will also be made accessible to viewers on-demand, as had been mentioned earlier.

Cast Of House Of Dragon

Cast members for House of Dragon have been revealed thus far, including those featured in the following cast members.

Viserys I the Targaryen (Paddy Considine) Matt Smith portrays Prince Daemon Targaryen in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. Lady Alicent Hightower’s character is played by Olivia Cooke. In the role of Lord Corlys Velaryon is Steve Toussaint. Eve Best’s Rhaenys Velaryon As Ser Criston Cole, Fabien Frankel was cast Sonoya Mizuno plays the role of Mysaria in the manga and anime series. Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

“Fire and Blood” and “House of the Dragon,” on the other hand, are based on the same elements that made “Game of Thrones” so famous and so successful.

Conclusion

The prequel series to Game of Thrones, which was announced on Twitter in October 2019, was co-created by Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin. In addition to scripting the Rampage video game adaptation, Condal is most known for directing the USA Network’s alien invasion drama Colony.