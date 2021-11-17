In a recent survey, it has been found out that parents who are well-to-do are more willing to get their kids vaccinated for the age group of 5 to 11. As of now, roughly 900,000 kids have been vaccinated in this age group.

White House stated that as of now 700,000 vaccines have also been bought from pharmacies all around the country,

Household Income To Affect Kids’ Vaccinations

In the survey, it has been found that parents who earn more than $100,000 are 47% willing to get their kids vaccinated. For parents earning in the salary bracket of $75,000 and $99,000, roughly 37% said yes for kids’ vaccination. However, for parents who are earning below $50,000 only 35% have agreed to vaccination.

Dr. William Schaffner who is a medical adviser for CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) stated that people with low income were hit the hardest during the covid. In countries with more low-income people, the death rate was 295 per 100,000, while in countries with moderate-income people the death rate is 183 per 100,000. The main difference is between the way of living and how people give importance to health over everything else.

John Brownstein the founder of Outbreaks Near me who took the online poll for kids’ vaccination stated that the main reason why low-income families are not ready to get their kids vaccinated is that they might have to take an off day. Most of these people are getting paid by the hour and if they need to take a day off then it might affect their household monetary wise. Similarly, if the child falls sick after getting the vaccine, then parents would have to take an additional 2 to 3 days off for taking care of the child. Both of these are the major factors that are influencing vaccination among low-income families.

As per the poll, 4 out of 10 parents were concerned about the money as they can’t risk losing even a day’s pay. Many of the companies have agreed to give a day off with payment so that parents can get their children vaccinated. However, not all small-scale businesses have accepted this, and people with low income are working in small-scale businesses more.

In Oklahoma, the health department has found a way to tackle this issue. If the health care officials see that the kid is from a low-income family, they make sure to vaccinate the kid by visiting his or her home so that the parents won’t have to take a day off. The only downside to this is that not many kids would be able to get vaccinated as the resources are low and visiting each home would take a lot of time for the health care officials. However, the results are extremely good as parents were more than happy and 90% agreed to vaccination when health care officials made a visit at their home.

Oklahoma is one of the most vaccinated states with more than 72% of the population having taken the first dose of the vaccine and 62% are fully vaccinated. Halley Reeves the strategist for Oklahoma stated that the state would do anything to make the vaccination drive as easy as possible for the kids even if it meant going door to door. More health care personals have been deployed from less important tasks and are working on vaccinating kids.

As per White House Officials, the kids’ vaccination should reach its peak by mid of January having covered more than 75% of the population in this age group with at least one dose.