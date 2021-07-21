A recent study has deduced the link between the onset of Alzheimer’s and the stimulation of cognizance.

It was concluded that partaking in activities like reading, writing and playing games that require the use of intelligence could make a person much less susceptible to the disease.

The conductors of the research say that the effects of Alzheimer’s could be offset by nearly 5 years.

How You Can Delay The Effects Of Alzheimer’s

What Is Alzheimer’s?

Alzheimer’s is a neurological disorder. In the year 2020, almost 5.8m people in the country were subjected to the symptoms of this disorder.

Early signs of Alzheimer’s can be seen in the form of low retentively of memories and confusion and more severe signs are being unable to communicate and seizures. Unfortunately, there is absolutely no way to cure, prevent or stop Alzheimer’s.

Studies from before have shown that activities that stimulate the cognitive part of the brain such as reading are linked to a lower risk of cognitive decline.

A few people are of the opinion that these activities offset the start of symptoms related to Alzheimer’s by improving cognitive reserve which is a reserve of thinking abilities. This reserve is different for each individual which develops over his/her lifespan.

Scientists have noticed this relation between increased levels of activity in the brain and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s for quite a while now. Although signs are encouraging, the reason behind this link is unclear.

Researchers from Rush Uni Medical Center in Chicago recently conducted a study looking for the relationship between levels of intelligent activity and the age when Alzheimer’s sets in.

They were confident that the higher level of activity in the brain would be correlated with the delay in onset of dementia, but they seemed to be unsure about the degree of correlation.

The study shows that an active lifestyle involving reading and playing games can stave off the onset of Alzheimer’s by several years and thereby reduce how much of an individual’s lifespan is spent in a state of disarray.

The data of 1903 people with an average of 80 years were examined. None of the participants had been diagnosed with dementia at the time when the study commenced.

After being enrolled in the study, the participants responded to seven questions that would assess their level of cognitive activity. The questions would find out how much time they spent reading, how often they wrote, how often they played stimulating games like chess and puzzles.

The study also aimed to collect information on cognitive activity at adolescence, loneliness, and friendly visitations.

Each participant agreed to be subject to annual evaluations at the clinic which includes, but is not limited to a neurological exam, an array of 19 cognitive tests, and a post mortem brain autopsy.

The study lasted for an average of 7 years for each participant. The researchers in total had about 695 brains to work on after their deaths.

Towards the end of the study, out of the 695 people, 457 participants had Alzheimer’s. They always tended to have a few fewer years of education than the ones who weren’t affected.

Those participants who seemed to have the highest levels of cognitive activity developed Alzheimer’s only at an average age of 93. Those with the lowest levels of cognitive activity developed it at 88.

Further study indicated that education, sex, loneliness, and social activity had almost no influence on the onset of Alzheimer’s. This advocates that cognitive activity during old age is of the utmost importance.

The scientists said that rather than low cognitive activity indicating an onset of Alzheimer’s, it’s likely that it is a symptom of an already underlying disease.

Also Read: MetaboFix Reviews