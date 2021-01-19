As the mass vaccination program is running across the world to control the coronavirus pandemic, experts point out to the effect of alcohol on covid-19 vaccine.

While several experts in Russia and the UK have warned that people should avoid drinking alcohol for sometime before and after getting vaccinated, experts in the US have a different opinion.

Several experts in the US say that moderate amounts of alcohol consumption will not affect the response to covid-19 vaccines in any manner.

How Does Alcohol Affect Response To Covid Vaccines?

Several people had raised concerns about how alcohol consumption will affect the immune response of the public to the covid-19 vaccine.

In this regard, medical experts say that the response depends on the overall health condition of the individual. The immune system has to work in top condition to have the best response to the vaccine if the person is consuming alcohol a day before or after taking the vaccine.

It makes a lot of sense to avoid drinking at least for a couple of days around the vaccination in order to get the best out of the vaccine.

In Russia, health officials had advised the public to stop consuming alcohol for nearly two months after taking the vaccine.

However, the vaccine manufacturers in Russia said that refraining from alcohol 3 days after the vaccination is enough to have a good immune response.

On the other hand, health experts in the US are not in favour of imposing restrictions on the consumption of alcohol during vaccination.

Several experts said that unless the person is consuming alcohol in an excessive manner, there is no harm and there is no need to to stop consuming alcohol after taking the vaccine.

Even the CDC has not issued any guidelines in this regard as of now. In general, doctors suggest that it is a good idea to avoid consuming alcohol at least for a day after taking the vaccine.

In this manner, the body will get enough time to work on the immune response and there will be no disturbance due to the presence of alcohol in the body.

If the individual cannot completely abstain from consuming alcohol, it is better to use alcohol in moderate quantities soon after taking the vaccine.

Several health experts also argue that alcohol consumption was not considered as a variable in the Phase III clinical trials. Going by the general guidelines, health experts are of the opinion that occasional consumption of alcohol may not affect the response to the vaccine.

Immunology experts suggest that excessive alcohol consumption should be avoided around the time of vaccination. In this regard, people should avoid binge drinking and heavy drinking around the vaccination time.

In order to get the best immune response from the vaccine, it is better to avoid the consumption of alcohol or limit the quantity for about a month after receiving the second dose. When it comes to the first dose, abstaining from consumption of alcohol for a week will give good results.

Experts feel that the immune system may not work in a perfect manner with heavy alcohol consumption. There is a higher chance of inflammation in the body due to alcohol consumption and the immune response to the vaccine will not be perfect when the body is having large quantities of alcohol.

Several studies have shown that consumption of alcohol can lead to inflammation in the gut and alter the microbes in the intestine.

This can affect the immune system by a significant margin in the long run. Apart from that, heavy use of alcohol is also linked with other health conditions including liver disease, cancer and cardiovascular problems. For this reason, it makes a lot of sense to limit the consumption of alcohol around the vaccination time.