Omicron has made many Americans get to the nearest pharmacy and ask for a home test kit. However, unlike UK wherein the government provides you free covid test kits in US the price for the same ranges from $15 to $40.

How To Get Reimbursement For Your Covid Test Kits

In the recent development, the White House has made an announcement wherein they will be providing free home test kits to everyone who has insurance. This insurance could be something with the employer or private insurance as well.

How can people get their money?

Anyone who is buying a covid home test kit will have to keep the receipt with them and can later reimburse it with their insurance agent. The receipt is valid even if they buy the test kits from Amazon as well.

Earlier if people wanted to get free checkups they needed to visit a doctor`s clinic or the hospital wherein they checked it for free. However, this move by the US government has been applauded by all the citizens as the test kits currently are too costly for common people.

The test kits are only $1 to $5 in UK and Germany however it’s thrice costly in the US. This is because the US did not allow most of the manufactures to distribute their test kits as they are still seeking approval from FDA (Food and Drug Administration).

FDA spokesman stated that if a faulty test kit was given approval then it would cause more chaos and it will be hard for the authorities to track down every single kit back again.

Many of the companies are also required to test their employees on a weekly basis following President Biden`s new rule wherein private companies which have more than 100 employees should test their employees every week. This mandate did have many obstructions from various states however, nothing has been said by the federal court on this matter as of now.

The US has already confirmed 6 cases of Omicron in different states and in many cases, the people have been fully vaccinated and in one case the person had even got the booster dose as well. This has caused many people to question if booster dose and vaccination are really helpful against this new variant.

Researchers stated that vaccines and booster shots are meant to keep people away from hospitals and this is not a permanent solution. Vaccination helps to keep the virus in check and it has been also observed that people who are vaccinated do not show any major symptoms.

The US stopped many flights from African nations wherein there are high Omicron cases and stated that this ban is temporary and will be lifted once researchers learn more about this variant. CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has asked the citizens to keep wearing the mask even if they have taken all the 3 doses.

It is said that the virus transmits from a person who has vaccination to a person who is non-vaccinated. Contact tracing is being done in all the cities wherein Omicron cases have been detected and is one of the best ways to learn how the virus transmits from one person to another.

Pharma companies have stated that if a change in the vaccine structure is needed it will only be possible by early 2022. In the meantime, Biden administration has stated that they will be dispatching more resources to hospitals so that doctors can rest up a bit and more vaccination and testing tents will be also set up in remote areas as well