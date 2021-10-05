How Does Lactobacillus Acidophilus Protect The Gut?

Keeping a tab on your health status is a must in today’s time. With so many diseases and disorders arising every day, it becomes necessary to protect your body at every cost. You must have heard that prevention is better than cure. This is true because once your body gets hit with any infection or injury, you get trapped into the cycle of consuming medicines and taking drugs further to fight its side effects.

Health is the most important asset and makes you productive. A good state of mind and body is important to let you function properly and feel energetic. Any sick person will always remain irritated, depressed, weak, and unproductive. On the other hand, a healthy person always feels good and works enthusiastically.

How Does Lactobacillus Acidophilus Work In your Gut?

It is often said that your stomach needs to feel good in order to keep your body healthy. Many of the major health issues arise when the stomach is not taken care of. You might be surprised to know that there are several bacteria that reside in our gut and keep it healthy. These are responsible for maintaining the efficiency of the digestive system and preventing your body from facing any health issues.

Which major bacteria help in maintaining gut health?

One of the major bacteria residing in the gut is Lactobacillus acidophilus that falls under the category of probiotic bacteria. It helps to keep your gut safe from infections and remain in a healthy state. This bacteria is found occurring naturally in the human body as well as in some fermented products like sauerkraut and miso. These are also added to yogurt and several other dairy products.

Present in the gut, it is responsible for the breakdown of sugars like lactose into lactic acid. Along with it, several other microorganisms are also present that are collectively known as the gut microbiome. Offering so many benefits, this is the major reason why consumption of probiotics is also considered beneficial.

What health benefits are offered?

Talking about the benefits offered by Lactobacillus acidophilus, there are many. It is largely available as a dietary supplement in the market. However, you should always consult a doctor before consuming it. This is important because the doctor will prescribe you the best supplements based on your medical condition and the functioning of your gut.

The doctor can tell you which product will suit your body and for how much duration you need to consume it. Following are some of the major benefits that you can receive from bacteria.

Fights depression

Several studies have been conducted that claim that Lactobacillus acidophilus can have a significant impact on mental health. The gut bacteria are found to play a crucial role in influencing brain chemistry. It has been observed that it can help reduce the impact of depression among people.

Fights fatigue

Often, people can suffer from disorders like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome or CFS that is a long-term condition and leads to a variety of symptoms. These include muscle or joint pain, memory difficulties, feeling unwell most of the time, extreme tiredness, and sleeping disorders. Researchers believe that gut bacteria can help in treating CFS to a great extent. Lactobacillus acidophilus is found to reduce these symptoms in an individual.

Lactose Intolerance

The gut bacteria, Lactobacillus acidophilus helps the body in metabolizing lactose and promoting its breakdown. Lactose is received by the body from dairy products and milk. Certain people develop intolerance to lactose and suffer from problems like intestinal pain, gas, diarrhea, and even bloating.

To treat this, probiotic bacteria can be consumed in the form of supplements that will help your body digest lactose and relieve you from pain and discomfort. It also helps you to consume food items that contain a good amount of lactose. The symptoms of lactose intolerance like vomiting and cramping are reduced in people who consume supplements containing Lactobacillus acidophilus bacteria.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

There are two major types of IBD, that is, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. These two diseases are caused when your gut is not healthy or the bacteria fails to function efficiently. Neglecting gut health can lead to the development of these two long-term diseases that lead to swelling or inflammation in specific areas of the digestive tract. Some of the major symptoms of this condition are cramping, diarrhea, and weight loss.

The probiotic treatment is considered to be healthy for treating these health issues. The gut functions normally as it starts receiving a good amount of quality supplements.

Conclusion

Lactobacillus acidophilus helps in making your gut stronger and better. The presence of gut microbes is a potential barrier to infections. It will help your body to fight infections easily and keep your body healthy.