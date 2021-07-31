The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explained that their mandate for even vaccinated people to wear masks was based on a disturbing finding that vaccinated people can also spread the coronavirus. This observation by the CDC is in direct contrast to previous findings that people vaccinated with previous versions of vaccines appeared to be incapable of spreading the virus to others.

How Often Do The Vaccinated Spread The Virus

This finding added to the frustration of Americans who are now inundated with regular advisories. This means that vaccinated people with young children or elderly parents will need to wear masks at home all the time as they are at greater risk of spreading the virus.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky revealed that disturbing findings have shown that vaccinated people who are infected with the Delta variant of the Sars-COV-2 virus carry heavy amounts of the virus in their nose and mouths and that is how they infect others.

There are still 67,000 new cases of people reporting positive for the Delta variant in the United States every day and vaccinated people are part of the spreaders themselves, particularly in areas of high transmissions.

Though the CDC has not yet published this data, there are many scientists and health experts who are themselves questioning why even vaccinated people are being asked to wear masks. There are, however, several medical scientists and experts who are aware of the CDC study on vaccinated people and are in support of the steps taken by the CDC.

Present CDC data reveals that 97% of Americans presently hospitalized for Covid-19 are unvaccinated. This data alone stresses the need for vaccination as CDC director Rochelle Walensky had called this outbreak of the Delta variant of the Sars-COV-2 virus the pandemic of the unvaccinated.

Previous versions of the virus were not found to be breaking through the protection of immunization and, based n these observations and data, the CDC had recommended back in May 2021 that vaccinated people need not wear masks. But the onslaught of the Delta variant of the Sars-COV-2 virus changed all that as new observations began to be made about how vaccinated people were also getting infected and transmitting the virus. This serious observation prompted the CDC to backtrack and ask both vaccinated as well as unvaccinated people to not only wear masks but follow all rigid Covid-19 protocol such as social distancing and personal hygiene. Clean air is also a key factor to minimize infections and schools have been asked to revamp their air handling units and HVAC’s ahead of children returning to schools within 2-3 months.

An immunologist at Stanford University explained how the virus works. Michael Tal detailed how the vaccine is injected into muscles. The virus then stimulates the creation of antibodies that remain in the blood. Tal pointed out that the virus mainly enters through the nose and since only some of the antibodies go up to the nose, this is the reason why is the virus is not 100% effective. Tal went on to explain that common viruses enter through the nose and mostly lodge themselves in the mucous lining of the nose while the carrier remains asymptomatic and may not feel anything at all. When this carrier breathes in a crowded room, the infection spreads from the carrier’s nose and is likely to infect people whose immune systems are weak. Most children and unvaccinated elders are the most susceptible to this kind of potential risk.

Wearing masks for the vaccinated is more for the protection of others rather than the persons themselves. Another immunologist explained that the delta virus thrives in the nose but when it tries to go to the lungs, the antibodies stimulated into existence by the vaccine neutralizes it.

The need of the hour is to maximize vaccinations and follow all CDC protocols if the looming third wave is to be minimized in the United States.