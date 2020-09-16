Is your baby waking up too early in the morning? Some children are natural early birds, and some may actually have a biological tendency to wake up early. And at some point, many children wake up early because of reasons other than their biological alarm, and these can be changed.

How Do You Prevent A Young Child From Waking Up Too Early In The Morning?

But there are some certain reasons why your children wake up so early. So here in this article, you’ll find out some common causes and reasons for why is your baby waking up too early in the morning? Scroll down and read completely to know more.

Two common causes of early waking

Nap Timing

The timing of your child’s naps is off or the length of the naps themselves is off can be one of the common causes for your child’s early waking. This can lead your child to sleep poorly and wake too early.

Bedtime Timing

Bedtime plays a major role in the causes of early waking. Keeping a baby up late at bedtime will not mean a later morning wake-up time, so a baby who goes to bed early is more likely to sleep well and wake at a decent hour.

Tips to help your child sleep longer through the night

Before bedtime say no to TV, computer, or anything with a bright (blue light) screen for at least an hour.

If he/she is waking too early, don’t put her to bed later, try putting her to bed earlier. This will help to lower the levels of her stress hormone, cortisol.

Before taking your baby to bed, make sure to reduce your child’s stress level . Because everything needs to be calm & quiet.

No long bath, a quick warm bath can be given to elevate their body temperature. Also, it is important to lower your baby’s child’s body temperature before he/she goes to sleep.

Darken the lights an hour before she goes to bed.

Take your child outside during the day, because it is important to make sure your child gets outside during the day especially in the afternoon. Because the light entering her eyes will help to reset and maintain her body clock with a clear rhythm of night and day.

Another important is about is to make sure your child isn’t hungry.

How to fix early waking?

Light Exposure

Light plays a huge role in queuing the body clock, and even the tiniest amount of light creeping around through the window can signal to your child’s brain that it’s morning and sleep time is over. So try to cover that window, or do some brainstorming and get that room dark.

Environmental Noise

Try to get some white noise going in their room. Because this helps to drown out the environmental sounds and keep them asleep longer in the morning. It is perfect to choose the noise should be non-rhythmic and relatively loud (around 50-60 dB).

Bedtime

Move bedtime up. Even 30 minutes earlier can make a big difference in the morning. So that their body will adjust and they should start waking later in the morning.

It can be frustrating when your child wakes up too early. So try these above tips to stop kids from waking up too early and help early risers get more sleep. Hope you liked this article and found it useful. If you have any questions about this article do leave us a comment below and we’ll try our best to answer you.