Covid 19 has affected the whole world both physically and mentally across the world. More than physical illness, Covid’s impact has shaken the world mentally through fear, worry, and concern for them and their loved ones’ lives. As a result over one-third of the US, the population suffers from “COVID-Somnia” which is people are unable to sleep and feel disturbed.

How To Sleep With Covid? The Best Working Tip That Helps You Sleep

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) survey, concludes people are having trouble falling or staying asleep as most of them end up sleeping less and feeling tired all day. It also explains that Americans experience worse sleep and are having disturbing nightmares, which make them unable to sleep.

Jennifer Martin, a licensed clinical psychologist said, ” are caused by various reason fears about the pandemic, concern for loved ones, financial worries, and limited socialization,”.The survey reports that the most number of COVID-Somnia persons are between 35-44 years old, they report having the highest sleep disturbance, and others 55 and above, likely to report trouble falling asleep or staying asleep.

COVID-Somnia may be caused by stress, fear, lifestyle factors, and other factors. The sleep expert recommends 7 to 9 hours of sleep a night. Fear, stress, anxiety are the most common problems among them, which is completely based on their mind which causes COVID-Somnia.

Poor sleep in the night may also be caused by your health condition. The 5 main reasons cause of COVID-Somnia, are anxiety, arthritis, bipolar disorder. Use of your phone through the night might also be the reason, the psychology research shows that your texting, scrolling, and blue light exposure are linked with your sleep disruption.

The concludes that when you are tired there is no real difference between you using night shift and blue light, as both results in high pressure which leads to sleep disruption.

As Martin said in an American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) news release, “The most promising way to get healthy sleep during these pandemic times is to be intentional about your sleep habits and routines,”. Be consistent and maintain a proper plan for the day and time to sleep at the night.

Routine sleep at a planned time will reduce sleep disruption, having a plan to maintain your time of sleep. sleeping in planned time over a week will improve your sleep. Always aim to get seven to eight hours of sleep regularly, which direly impacts your health and sleep.

Fear and anxiety remain the main problem, however, we can’t immediately get away from them. People move on vacation, practice meditation, and reach out to people who really counsel the problem and improve their mind, and improve sleep.

Reduce your screen time before sleep, and spend less time on the internet and social media before bed. The phone waves also disturb your brain and certainly affect your sleep, so turn off all mobile phones at least 30 minutes before bedtime. Keep your phone away from your sleep place to avoid and reduce usage time.

Keep yourself in a sleeping environment and practice a routine peaceful, with a cool, quiet, dark room to improve your sleep. Avoid noisy, noise, traffic, pollution environment which disturb your mind and sleep. Avoid late-night parties and unnecessary entertainment during the night that will improve your sleep.

Keep your electronics away from your sleep place and mediate 30 minutes before betimes. A warm bath before you sleep with help you relax and improve your study time. Most of the sleep problems react well to mental health treatment, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy for COVID-Somnia.