The United States of America just recorded and released the highest t has ever been, increase in homicide rates, in modern history, and this piece is stated as per the US CDC, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Released early this Wednesday by the CDC, the results suggest that the homicide rate for the USA rose by 30% between 2019 and 2020.

It has been recorded the highest since modern history. A rise in homicides has been identified through crime statistics only, confirms the public health data.

Humidity Breaks New Records In The US, CDC Says

The previous rise in homicide rates was only 20% which was recorded from 2000 to 2001. As Robert Anderson mentions, it is a massive increase in 100 years. Robert Anderson is known to be the chief of the mortality statistics branch at the NCHS.

He says, since it has been recording these data, which is between 1904 and 1905, this is the only largest increase, since then. States were being added to, what we now refer to as the registration areas for death, which means we are counting more deaths in more locations, over time, as we see. Not all states were reporting until 1993.

The latest data mentions that the US homicide rate has witnessed an increase per 100,000 people in 2019, which is six homicides per 100,000 people, to 7.8 per 100,000 in the year 2020. 7.8 per 100,000 people is a large amount rate for homicide but is still significantly lower than the rates known and published in the 1980s. In the 1980s the rates were 10 homicides per 100,000 people.

Anderson states that it indeed is a situation of concern, but the rates are not at the same levels that were at that time and he mentions how we are heading on the wrong path, for sure. 21,570 murders were reported last year as compared with an estimated 16,425 murders in the year 2019, which was recorded by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report.

During the initial release, the NCHS preliminary data was not seen providing a total number of homicides from the year 2020. Follow-up analysis on the new homicide data will be conducted by the NCHS researchers, for more insight into state-level data and how these homicides occur and have occurred.

For instance, it has been seen that the provisional data does not document different other mechanisms of homicide. The researchers have noted that the provisional data, only on gun-related deaths or crimes have also seen increasing last year. The digits climbed from a rate of 11.9 per 100,000 in the year 2019 to a rate of 13.6 per 100,000 in the year 2020, which is recorded to be a 14% increase. This is daunting indeed.

There were a few states who witnessed a decrease in homicides last years, such as Maine, New Mexico, and Alaska. This is when it comes to state-by-state differences in the data recorded and reported, Anderson says. These were the only known states that recorded a decrease.

The Annual Uniform Crime Report, released by the FBI, was out last month, for the year 2020, stating the number of homicides has increased by 30% from the year 2019, recording the largest increase in the last 100 years, almost since the 1960s.

The increased homicide rate is also seen as a threat to a country’s public health, which, as per Dr. Georges Benjamin, is not surprising. Dr. George Benjamin is known to be the executive director of the American Public Health. This was stated during an interview with CNN.

Parallel to a recent increase in the overall crime rate including violence, hate, tensions, political divisions, and anger displayed across the country, in communities, the rise in homicide has occurred, Dr. Benjamin stated.

He adds that we are all witnessing it in front of our eyes, in school board meetings, public events, etc. He mentions that people have forgotten all civility and he asks to add that up with staying home and the stress that derives from that, lost job, lost resources, fear of health, more guns, etc. He says we need to find a way to de-conflict our society.