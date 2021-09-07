Because of the highly infectious Delta form of Covid-19 that has been spreading throughout the nation this summer, health care workers and authorities are finding themselves in a similar situation as last year, when hospitals were unable to keep up with the rush of new patients that had occurred.

According to statistics from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Georgia is currently seeing its greatest number of admissions since the beginning of the epidemic, matching the high points seen in January of this year. On Saturday, the Director of emergency responders at Phoebe Putney Memorial Facility, Dr. James Black, in Albany, Georgia, told me that his hospital has almost quadrupled its intensive care unit capacity but is still seeing an overflow of patients due to the increased demand.

‘I Was Taken Aback And Disappointed.’ Doctors In Covid-19 Hotspots

During the beginning of the pandemic, Albany, located in the southwestern portion of the state, had one of the most severe outbreaks of Covid-19 in the country, ranking it among the worst in the country. He described it as “disappointing” to be confronted with its resurgence, given that health care professionals are once again on the front lines, exposed to the danger of infection on a daily basis, as he described it before.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention statistics in the United States, 42.1 percent of Georgia’s population has been completely vaccinated, compared to 53 percent of the national population. According to the Department of Health and Human Services statistics, total hospitalizations in the United States almost quadrupled in July and nearly doubled again in August. However, weekly national figures only increased by 2 percent on Thursday, a possible indication of recovery on the horizon. However, this will provide little assistance to hospitals in high-demand areas that are experiencing a shortage of ICU beds.

According to HHS statistics released on Saturday, more than 102,000 individuals have been admitted to hospitals with Covid-19, with more than 25,000 sent to intensive care units. On Wednesday, the state’s health agency recorded 13 additional Covid-19 fatalities, the state’s greatest single-day death toll of the whole epidemic, according to the health department. As a result of the reinstatement of a number of limitations on public companies in August, Gov. David Ige has advised out-of-state tourists to avoid traveling to the islands unless they have an urgent business need.

In response to Covid-19, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has called for a public hearing of the state general meeting to convene on Tuesday. The session’s goal is to extend the state’s proclaimed state of emergency until January 15, as well as to review executive branch, agency, and cabinet directives. Many hospitals are seeing an increase in Covid-19 patients as a result of the state setting a new standard for infection rates.

Officials concerned about the potential impact of the upcoming Labor Day weekend on an already grave situation are especially concerned about the next holiday weekend, given the recent spike in the number of cases. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued a statement on Tuesday urging unvaccinated Americans not to travel during the holiday weekend.