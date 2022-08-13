IceHouse Portable AC Reviews – Cool Down This Summer With An Instant Air Cooler!

Hello readers, this IceHouse Portable AC review should be helpful if you are looking for portable air conditioners to deal with the hot weather wherever you go.
As we all know air conditioners are very helpful since it provides you with a comfortable temperature regardless of the outside climate. Apart from keeping you cool, it also purifies the air by removing dust particles and other germs.
Contents
- IceHouse Portable AC Reviews – How Often Should I Replace The Filter Cartridge?
- What Is IceHouse Portable AC?
- How Do IceHouse Portable AC Works?
- Benefits Of Using IceHouse Portable AC
- Good quality
- Efficient
- Affordable
- Convenient to use
- Sustainable and eco-friendly
- Lightweight, portable, and compact
- Pros & Cons Of IceHouse Portable AC
- How Do Customers Rate Icehouse Portable Ac?
- Where To Find IceHouse Portable AC At Best Price?
- Final Verdict On IceHouse Portable AC Reviews
- FAQs
- How long the filter of the AC lasts?
- Does it provide a money-back policy?
- From where I will get this AC?
- Is it possible to turn off the night light?
- Is it possible to add ice cubes to the air cooler?
- References
IceHouse Portable AC Reviews – How Often Should I Replace The Filter Cartridge?
Besides giving all the advantages of the normal AC, a portable AC will consume less electricity when compared to central air conditioners. And the next question comes that whether the portable ACs are economical.
The answer is yes and IceHouse Portable AC is one among them. Let us move on to the IceHouse Portable AC reviews to know more about this portable air cooler
|Device Name
|IceHouse Portable AC
|Category
|Air Conditioner
|Brand
|Ice House
|Purpose
|Providing a cooling and humidifying effect
|Designed as
|4-in-1 Portable AC
|Overall Rating
|★★★★☆
|Benefits
|Operation
|Touch Screen
Display & Panel
|Light colors
|7 Colours
|Filter replacement period
|6-8 months
|Fan Speed
|5 fan speeds
|Rechargeable
|Yes
|Number of Blades
|9 Blades
|Specifications
|Available Packages
|1x to 4x packages available
|Money-Back Guarantee
|30 days
|Price
|$79.99/ea per device
|Availability
|Only through the official website
|Official Website
|Click Here
What Is IceHouse Portable AC?
IceHouse Portable Air cooler is a portable and compact eco-friendly air conditioner that act as a cooler and humidifier providing you an instant and long-lasting comfort. It can be used indoors as well as outdoors to beat the summer heat.
As it acts as a humidifier, it helps babies by removing the dryness of the environment and keeping the space with moisture, thus protecting them from the dryness of skin and congestion.
This Portable Air Cooler is also power efficient as it is designed in such a way to produce maximum cooling with minimum power consumption. It shows its efficiency in converting the hot air into a cool breeze. Moreover, it is easy to use as it is lightweight and rechargeable.
Above all these benefits, it is economical too and the cost of maintenance and installation quite simple compared to other air conditioners that are available in the market nowadays, which makes it special, unique and the main reason for its increasing demand.
Overview
IceHouse Portable AC
- Rechargeable
- Noise-free
- Cost Efficient
- Purifies Air
- 30-Day Money Back Guarantee
How Do IceHouse Portable AC Works?
IceHouse Portable AC works on the mechanism of evaporation to bring down the temperature in the room. This device makes use of water where it can be poured into a water tank in the cooler, to give a cooling and humidifying effect. The device consists of one entry side through which hot air enters and an exit side through which cold air leaves.
The working of the device is by a simple mechanism, in which the hot air enters through the entry where it passes through water mister and by the process of evaporation, it is converted to moist and cool air. This cool air passes through moistened filter pad where it filters the air from impurities making it fresh and pleasant. This cold and moist air finally passes through the exit, to give you coolness and comfort. As the device uses simple principles, it does not consume much electricity.
Benefits Of Using IceHouse Portable AC
Some of the key benefits of IceHouse Portable AC are discussed below
Pros & Cons Of IceHouse Portable AC
Pros
- It acts as an air cooler, air purifier, and humidifier. It adds humidity and prevents the drying of the air.
- It is easy to use. No special installation method or hardware is required for using it.
- It has rapid cooling technology and cools down the air within a few seconds say 30 seconds.
- It is easily portable and transportable. You can take it anywhere in your personal space.
- It has got a 5-speed fan and two different humidifier settings.
- It is inexpensive enough that anyone can afford it, and the maintenance costs are also very low.
Cons
- This portable AC is available on its official sites and you cannot buy it from nearby retail stores.
- As these are in high demand, they will become out of stock soon and you have to wait longer to receive the order.
How Do Customers Rate Icehouse Portable Ac?
Let us see some of the IceHouse Portable AC is reviews from the used customers as follows
Where To Find IceHouse Portable AC At Best Price?
IceHouse Portable AC device is available at the best price on its official site. Its pricing is as follows.
Always try to purchase this device from their official website other than purchasing it from other e-commerce stores like Amazon or others because as the demand for it is increasing daily, there are companies who manufacture replicas of this device with the same name.
Final Verdict On IceHouse Portable AC Reviews
In short, IceHouse Portable AC is compact, lightweight, and portable AC, which is a 4-in-1 package, that is, it acts as a cooler, fan, humidifier, and light at the same time. It is eco-friendly and unlike other air conditioners which use harmful chemicals like CFC. It is easy and convenient to use, and you don’t need a technician to show you how it works.
According to IceHouse Portable AC reviews, thousands of users who have used the device claim positive results, because this compact air cooler is affordable and the maintenance charge required is very low. Also, it consumes very less electricity as it uses a simple mechanism for working. In addition to these benefits, it also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee and refunds your complete investment on the device. So while considering all these benefits, this IceHouse Portable Air Cooler is legit and worth a try.
FAQs
How long the filter of the AC lasts?
Normally the filter of this portable AC lasts for 6-8 months and should be replaced after this period. You can buy extra filters along with the device to prevent shipping costs.
Does it provide a money-back policy?
The manufacturer of this portable AC provides you a 30-day money-back policy if you don’t find the product is worth it after using it for 30 days. In such a case, they will refund the complete amount you spent on them.
From where I will get this AC?
These portable ACs are available only on their official sites. There are other sites from where you will find replicas of this product at a lower cost. Make sure the product you purchase is authentic.
Is it possible to turn off the night light?
This AC provides you night light with seven different colors of LED lights which can be turned off when not in use.
Is it possible to add ice cubes to the air cooler?
You can add ice cubes to the air cooler to further reduce the temperature. But you should add it along with water into the tank where water can be poured.
References
- American Lung Association(2022)Clean Air at Home Available at: https://www.lung.org/clean-air/at-home
- Natural Resources Defense Council (2022)Energy Efficiency Available at: https://www.nrdc.org/stories/energy-efficiency-clean-facts
- Cleveland Clinic (1995-2022)How Dry Winter Air Can Cause Respiratory Problems? Available at: https://health.clevelandclinic.org/can-best-combat-effects-dry-winter-air/