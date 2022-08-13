IceHouse Portable AC Reviews – Cool Down This Summer With An Instant Air Cooler!

Hello readers, this IceHouse Portable AC review should be helpful if you are looking for portable air conditioners to deal with the hot weather wherever you go.

As we all know air conditioners are very helpful since it provides you with a comfortable temperature regardless of the outside climate. Apart from keeping you cool, it also purifies the air by removing dust particles and other germs.

IceHouse Portable AC Reviews – How Often Should I Replace The Filter Cartridge?

Besides giving all the advantages of the normal AC, a portable AC will consume less electricity when compared to central air conditioners. And the next question comes that whether the portable ACs are economical.

The answer is yes and IceHouse Portable AC is one among them. Let us move on to the IceHouse Portable AC reviews to know more about this portable air cooler

Device Name IceHouse Portable AC Category Air Conditioner Brand Ice House Purpose Providing a cooling and humidifying effect Designed as 4-in-1 Portable AC Overall Rating ★★★★☆ Benefits Helps to cool your room in seconds Remove dust particles in the air Releases moisture into the air Make you cool and stress-free Operation Touch Screen

Display & Panel Light colors 7 Colours Filter replacement period 6-8 months Fan Speed 5 fan speeds Rechargeable Yes Number of Blades 9 Blades Specifications Chargeable & Portable Compact Noise-free Lightweight Refillable water tank Instant Cooling Available Packages 1x to 4x packages available Money-Back Guarantee 30 days Price $79.99/ea per device Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

How Do IceHouse Portable AC Works?

IceHouse Portable AC works on the mechanism of evaporation to bring down the temperature in the room. This device makes use of water where it can be poured into a water tank in the cooler, to give a cooling and humidifying effect. The device consists of one entry side through which hot air enters and an exit side through which cold air leaves.

The working of the device is by a simple mechanism, in which the hot air enters through the entry where it passes through water mister and by the process of evaporation, it is converted to moist and cool air. This cool air passes through moistened filter pad where it filters the air from impurities making it fresh and pleasant. This cold and moist air finally passes through the exit, to give you coolness and comfort. As the device uses simple principles, it does not consume much electricity.

Working Mechanism

Benefits Of Using IceHouse Portable AC

Some of the key benefits of IceHouse Portable AC are discussed below

Good quality The materials used to create IceHouse Portable AC are high-quality and long-lasting. It can be used over time and there is no need to go behind often exchanges and replacements. So you can enjoy the device’s freshness for a long time Efficient This portable Air Conditioner is very much efficient to cool the room in seconds and has wide airflow. It also plays the role of humidifier and fan besides cooling and purifying the air. Affordable This compact air cooler is cost-effective. Even the installation and maintenance cost is very when compared with others. Also, the consumption of electricity is very low as it uses a simple mechanism for its operation. Convenient to use This AC is convenient and easy to use. So there is no need for any technician’s effort to use it. The filters in it are easy to replace and clean. Also, the filters last for 6-8 months. Sustainable and eco-friendly IceHouse Portable AC is eco-friendly, as it uses the principle of evaporation by making use of simple water, instead of other chemicals and harmful substances which adversely affect the environment. It also helps in saving electricity as it makes use of less power for its working. Lightweight, portable, and compact The main feature of the IceHouse Portable AC device is that it is lightweight, compact, and portable. So the maintenance cost and installation cost are very less compared to conventional air conditioners. as it is compact and lightweight, you can carry it all around and can be placed on the top of a table or desk.

Pros & Cons Of IceHouse Portable AC

Pros It acts as an air cooler, air purifier, and humidifier. It adds humidity and prevents the drying of the air.

It is easy to use. No special installation method or hardware is required for using it.

It has rapid cooling technology and cools down the air within a few seconds say 30 seconds.

It is easily portable and transportable. You can take it anywhere in your personal space.

It has got a 5-speed fan and two different humidifier settings.

It is inexpensive enough that anyone can afford it, and the maintenance costs are also very low. Cons This portable AC is available on its official sites and you cannot buy it from nearby retail stores.

As these are in high demand, they will become out of stock soon and you have to wait longer to receive the order.

How Do Customers Rate Icehouse Portable Ac?

Let us see some of the IceHouse Portable AC is reviews from the used customers as follows

Christ I always needed a portable air conditioner that could be taken to anywhere I prefer because I can’t tolerate the hot summer temperature as it causes irritation and itching. This compact air conditioner is just apt for me since I can take it anywhere I need it. Even the working of it is instant and my room is cooled within seconds. Also, it can be taken to outdoor, unlike other air conditioners. Caroline My baby used to suffer from congestion and her doctor suggested using the IceHouse Portable AC device to get rid of this problem. So I started using it and gradually her congestion got relieved. Also, this air cooler purifies the air and allows to intake of fresh air. It also keeps our skin moist and hydrated in any climate. It is a good device for kids. Lee I bought this air cooler in order to make use of it while traveling to different places during the summer season. But don’t know why it is taking a long time to make the hot air cool. But once it is cool, it is comfortable and soothing. Sometimes the reason might be it takes more time to cool outdoor when compared to indoors.

Where To Find IceHouse Portable AC At Best Price?

IceHouse Portable AC device is available at the best price on its official site. Its pricing is as follows.

Solo Ice Pack Save 35% (1 AC) with a small shipping charge $79.99 Igloo Pack Save 40% (2 ACs) + free shipping $74.99 Full House Ice Pack Save 55% (3 ACs) + free shipping $66.66 Family Ice Pack Save 50% (4 ACs) + free shipping $56.24

Always try to purchase this device from their official website other than purchasing it from other e-commerce stores like Amazon or others because as the demand for it is increasing daily, there are companies who manufacture replicas of this device with the same name.

Final Verdict On IceHouse Portable AC Reviews

In short, IceHouse Portable AC is compact, lightweight, and portable AC, which is a 4-in-1 package, that is, it acts as a cooler, fan, humidifier, and light at the same time. It is eco-friendly and unlike other air conditioners which use harmful chemicals like CFC. It is easy and convenient to use, and you don’t need a technician to show you how it works.

According to IceHouse Portable AC reviews, thousands of users who have used the device claim positive results, because this compact air cooler is affordable and the maintenance charge required is very low. Also, it consumes very less electricity as it uses a simple mechanism for working. In addition to these benefits, it also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee and refunds your complete investment on the device. So while considering all these benefits, this IceHouse Portable Air Cooler is legit and worth a try.

FAQs

How long the filter of the AC lasts? Normally the filter of this portable AC lasts for 6-8 months and should be replaced after this period. You can buy extra filters along with the device to prevent shipping costs.

Does it provide a money-back policy? The manufacturer of this portable AC provides you a 30-day money-back policy if you don’t find the product is worth it after using it for 30 days. In such a case, they will refund the complete amount you spent on them.

From where I will get this AC? These portable ACs are available only on their official sites. There are other sites from where you will find replicas of this product at a lower cost. Make sure the product you purchase is authentic.

Is it possible to turn off the night light? This AC provides you night light with seven different colors of LED lights which can be turned off when not in use.

Is it possible to add ice cubes to the air cooler? You can add ice cubes to the air cooler to further reduce the temperature. But you should add it along with water into the tank where water can be poured.

